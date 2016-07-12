home page
profile
name :
The Last Guardian
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Computer Entertainment
genre :
adventure
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
12/07/2016
profile
helghastjo
all
nouvelle catégorie
Une fin alternative de The Last guardian
Salut tous le monde
Cette fin est vraiment très très émouvante
Bonne journée
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/31/2016 at 07:40 AM by helghastjo
helghastjo
comments (
2
)
olimar59
posted
the 12/31/2016 at 08:00 AM
C'est nul
dungas73
posted
the 12/31/2016 at 09:51 AM
le passage ou la bestiole cprend rien exelent ...dire que cest comme sa dans tout le jeux
Au passage la video me fait me rapeller qu'ils ont vraiment modeliser son trou de balle, le soucis du detail....rien dans le gameplay, tout dans le trou du cul
Au passage la video me fait me rapeller qu'ils ont vraiment modeliser son trou de balle, le soucis du detail....rien dans le gameplay, tout dans le trou du cul