profile
The Last Guardian
103
Likes
Likers
name : The Last Guardian
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Computer Entertainment
genre : adventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 12/07/2016
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
helghastjo
6
Likes
Likers
helghastjo
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 30
visites since opening : 29731
helghastjo > blog
all
Une fin alternative de The Last guardian
Salut tous le monde

Cette fin est vraiment très très émouvante




Bonne journée
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/31/2016 at 07:40 AM by helghastjo
    comments (2)
    olimar59 posted the 12/31/2016 at 08:00 AM
    C'est nul
    dungas73 posted the 12/31/2016 at 09:51 AM
    le passage ou la bestiole cprend rien exelent ...dire que cest comme sa dans tout le jeux
    Au passage la video me fait me rapeller qu'ils ont vraiment modeliser son trou de balle, le soucis du detail....rien dans le gameplay, tout dans le trou du cul
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre