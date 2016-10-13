profile
REZ Infinite
9
name : REZ Infinite
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Enhance Games
developer : Enhance Games
genre : music
european release date : 10/13/2016
evilchris
evilchris > blog
Réception du jour... enfin...
Commandé fin septembre sur iam8bit j'ai enfin reçu mon exemplaire de REZ en boite



    tags : rez vers l'infinite et l'au delà !
    posted the 12/31/2016 at 02:28 AM by evilchris
    comments (6)
    gat posted the 12/31/2016 at 02:29 AM
    Je l'ai aperçu à 60 boules sur eBay.
    evilchris posted the 12/31/2016 at 02:40 AM
    gat ebay ça me rappelle ça
    gat posted the 12/31/2016 at 02:43 AM
    evilchris

    T'as payé combien ?
    evilchris posted the 12/31/2016 at 02:53 AM
    gat 35 € fdp inclus
    gat posted the 12/31/2016 at 03:04 AM
    evilchris Ca va.
    spawnini posted the 12/31/2016 at 03:12 AM
    evilchris c'était combien les fils de pute ?
