profile
name :
REZ Infinite
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Enhance Games
developer :
Enhance Games
genre :
music
european release date :
10/13/2016
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
evilchris
> blog
Réception du jour... enfin...
Commandé fin septembre sur iam8bit j'ai enfin reçu mon exemplaire de REZ en boite
tags :
rez vers l'infinite et l'au delà !
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/31/2016 at 02:28 AM by
evilchris
comments (
6
)
gat
posted
the 12/31/2016 at 02:29 AM
Je l'ai aperçu à 60 boules sur eBay.
evilchris
posted
the 12/31/2016 at 02:40 AM
gat
ebay ça me rappelle ça
gat
posted
the 12/31/2016 at 02:43 AM
evilchris
T'as payé combien ?
evilchris
posted
the 12/31/2016 at 02:53 AM
gat
35 € fdp inclus
gat
posted
the 12/31/2016 at 03:04 AM
evilchris
Ca va.
spawnini
posted
the 12/31/2016 at 03:12 AM
evilchris
c'était combien les fils de pute
?
