Après le gros collector For Honor exclu Gamestop, voici le collector Ghost Recon Wildlands exclu encore une fois Gamestop US.Une belle Ghost Edition qui n'arrivera jamais chez nous.Le coffret contiendra:-Le jeu Gold Edition-Le Season Pass (normal avec la Gold )-Un steelbook-Une lithographie exclusive-Des patches-Une figurine exclusive par TriForceEncore une fois le prix sera de 220$ et en exclu sur Gamestop US.