Un collector de plus pour Ghost Recon Wildlands
Après le gros collector For Honor exclu Gamestop, voici le collector Ghost Recon Wildlands exclu encore une fois Gamestop US.
Une belle Ghost Edition qui n'arrivera jamais chez nous.

Le coffret contiendra:
-Le jeu Gold Edition
-Le Season Pass (normal avec la Gold )
-Un steelbook
-Une lithographie exclusive
-Des patches
-Une figurine exclusive par TriForce
Encore une fois le prix sera de 220$ et en exclu sur Gamestop US.
    posted the 12/29/2016 at 07:28 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    diablo posted the 12/29/2016 at 07:29 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_l4Ab5FRwM
    goldmen33 posted the 12/29/2016 at 07:43 PM


    Allez Bolloré vient mettre un coup de balai!!
    leblogdeshacka posted the 12/29/2016 at 07:54 PM
    diablo goldmen33 Je vois bien Gamestop US avoir un collector South Park avec un bel objet exclusif http://ubistatic2-a.akamaihd.net/emea/gamesites/nosulus-cdn/img/image-shares.jpg?v=2
