Dragon Quest XI
name : Dragon Quest XI
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions :
Dragon Quest XI nouvelle vidéo
Voila

    posted the 12/29/2016 at 03:37 PM by yamy
    comments (7)
    testament posted the 12/29/2016 at 03:43 PM
    alucardk posted the 12/29/2016 at 03:44 PM
    day one pour ma part.
    shinz0 posted the 12/29/2016 at 03:47 PM


    Le combat sur PS4 était en temps réel
    kabuki posted the 12/29/2016 at 03:47 PM
    La manette 360 c'est vraiment devenu la manette de base de reference... au debut de la demo Hori utilise la manette 360 pour la demo (qui tourne surement sur PC)
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 12/29/2016 at 03:52 PM
    kabuki C'est triste quand même j'ai vu ça aussi
    foxstep posted the 12/29/2016 at 03:53 PM
    kurosu posted the 12/29/2016 at 03:55 PM
    Cool il y a plus la vue old school lors des combats
