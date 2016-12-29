home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
22
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
oloman334
,
diablass59
,
racsnk
,
hado78
,
nekonoctis
,
terminator
,
aiolia081
,
seeney
,
terikku
,
nduvel
,
gamergunz
,
lordguyver
,
eldren
,
1vinssou
,
e3payne
,
jeuxvideo2
,
naruto780
,
keiyomi
,
davidhm
,
fred2
,
hakaishin
,
redmi31
name :
Naruto Shippuden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
platform :
PC
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
CyberConnect2
genre :
fighting
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
3
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
lordguyver
,
terminator
,
shiroyashagin
narupiece
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
66
visites since opening :
55773
narupiece
> blog
Naruto ROAD TO BORUTO - Premieres 10 minutes, ouverture video
Premieres 10 minutes, ouverture video
tags :
naruto
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/29/2016 at 02:04 PM by
narupiece
comments (
3
)
nmariodk
posted
the 12/29/2016 at 02:17 PM
il sort quand déjà ?
narupiece
posted
the 12/29/2016 at 02:24 PM
february 3, 2017
thor
posted
the 12/29/2016 at 02:55 PM
narupiece
In french, opening video is said " cinématique d'introduction"
But nice
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
But nice