Naruto Shippuden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
22
name : Naruto Shippuden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : CyberConnect2
genre : fighting
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
narupiece
narupiece
Naruto ROAD TO BORUTO - Premieres 10 minutes, ouverture video
Premieres 10 minutes, ouverture video

    posted the 12/29/2016 at 02:04 PM by narupiece
    comments (3)
    nmariodk posted the 12/29/2016 at 02:17 PM
    il sort quand déjà ?
    narupiece posted the 12/29/2016 at 02:24 PM
    february 3, 2017
    thor posted the 12/29/2016 at 02:55 PM
    narupiece In french, opening video is said " cinématique d'introduction"
    But nice
