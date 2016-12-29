home page
LEAK du prochain COD
Ça sera une aventure encore plus profondes que le précédent volet.
Bonne journée
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/29/2016 at 09:21 AM by
helghastjo
comments (
14
)
gantzeur
posted
the 12/29/2016 at 09:24 AM
comme ça , gratuitement ?
goldmen33
posted
the 12/29/2016 at 09:24 AM
ptain si j'étais modo je te ferais couiner pour cet article!
hebuspsa
posted
the 12/29/2016 at 09:25 AM
Super! Il sera en VR en plus!
On pilotera la camera avec le ps move
octobar
posted
the 12/29/2016 at 09:25 AM
:// je suis outré.
romgamer6859
posted
the 12/29/2016 at 09:25 AM
sonilka
posted
the 12/29/2016 at 09:25 AM
goldmen33
y a pas que les articles que je ferais couiner moi
octobar
posted
the 12/29/2016 at 09:28 AM
En tout cas, vu comme c'est parti j'imagine le prochain Call Of dans du post-apocalyptique avec les terroristes zombies.
rayzorx09
posted
the 12/29/2016 at 09:35 AM
ratomuerto
posted
the 12/29/2016 at 09:41 AM
Cet putain de faux espoir...
Tu m'as bien carotte. Bravo!
ntown
posted
the 12/29/2016 at 09:52 AM
c'est un remake de la version Vita ?
suppaman
posted
the 12/29/2016 at 10:10 AM
sacks
posted
the 12/29/2016 at 10:12 AM
Pas mal
wadewilson
posted
the 12/29/2016 at 10:18 AM
Cod toujour plus profond
mugen113
posted
the 12/29/2016 at 10:40 AM
wadewilson
Pas mal.
