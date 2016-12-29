profile
Call of Duty : Infinite Warfare
name : Call of Duty : Infinite Warfare
platform : PC
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : N.C
genre : FPS
multiplayer : oui
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
helghastjo
helghastjo
articles : 29
visites since opening : 28459
helghastjo > blog
LEAK du prochain COD
Ça sera une aventure encore plus profondes que le précédent volet.



Bonne journée
    posted the 12/29/2016 at 09:21 AM by helghastjo
    comments (14)
    gantzeur posted the 12/29/2016 at 09:24 AM
    comme ça , gratuitement ?
    goldmen33 posted the 12/29/2016 at 09:24 AM
    ptain si j'étais modo je te ferais couiner pour cet article!
    hebuspsa posted the 12/29/2016 at 09:25 AM
    Super! Il sera en VR en plus!
    On pilotera la camera avec le ps move
    octobar posted the 12/29/2016 at 09:25 AM
    :// je suis outré.
    romgamer6859 posted the 12/29/2016 at 09:25 AM
    sonilka posted the 12/29/2016 at 09:25 AM
    goldmen33 y a pas que les articles que je ferais couiner moi
    octobar posted the 12/29/2016 at 09:28 AM
    En tout cas, vu comme c'est parti j'imagine le prochain Call Of dans du post-apocalyptique avec les terroristes zombies.
    rayzorx09 posted the 12/29/2016 at 09:35 AM
    ratomuerto posted the 12/29/2016 at 09:41 AM
    Cet putain de faux espoir...
    Tu m'as bien carotte. Bravo!
    ntown posted the 12/29/2016 at 09:52 AM
    c'est un remake de la version Vita ?
    suppaman posted the 12/29/2016 at 10:10 AM
    sacks posted the 12/29/2016 at 10:12 AM
    Pas mal
    wadewilson posted the 12/29/2016 at 10:18 AM
    Cod toujour plus profond
    mugen113 posted the 12/29/2016 at 10:40 AM
    wadewilson Pas mal.
    citer un membre