articles : 1224
visites since opening : 1173580
SW Rogue One dépasse les 3 millions d'entrées en France

Autre info, le film de Disney vient d'atteindre les 500 millions de dollars de recettes au box office mondial dont 300 rien qu'aux States.
allociné.fr - http://www.allocine.fr/diaporamas/cinema/diaporama-18659028/
    posted the 12/29/2016 at 05:15 AM by gat
    comments (2)
    mafacenligne posted the 12/29/2016 at 06:08 AM
    j'hésite entre aller voir la version numérique ou 3D !
    ritalix posted the 12/29/2016 at 06:25 AM
    J ai vu la version imax3d et ça déboîtait sévère
