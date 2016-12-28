Salut à tous,
Je suis en train de voir les jeux sur PS3 qui peuvent être intéressants à faire histoire de bien compléter cette console qui nous a tant fait rêver (je crois ?!), quelles sont vos propositions ?
Sachant que j'ai déjà fait ceux-là :
Army of Two
Merci à tous, paix et prospérité
Assassin's Creed II
Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood
Assassin's Creed: Revelations
Assassin's Creed III
Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag
Asura's Wrath
Batman: Arkham Asylum
Batman: Arkham City
Batman: Arkham Origins
Bayonetta
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
Dante’s Inferno
Darksiders
Darksiders 2
Devil May Cry 2
Devil May Cry 4
Dmc Devil May Cry
Dragon Age Origins
El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron
Enslaved
Far Cry 3
God of War 3
God of War Ascension
God of War: Ghost of Sparta
Gravity Rush Remastered
GTA San Andreas
GTA V
Heavenly Sword
ICO
InFamous
InFamous 2
Killer is Dead
Kingdom Hearts
L.A Noire
Le Parrain
Little Big Planet
Mafia II
Majin and the Forsaken Kingdom
Max Payne 3
Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
Mirror's Edge
Ninja Gaiden Σ
Ninja Gaiden Σ 2
Ninja Gaiden 3
No More Heroes: Paradise
Red Dead Redemption
Remember Me
Resident Evil 5
Resident Evil 6
Shadow of the Damned
Sleeping Dogs
South Park: Le Bâton de La Vérité
Spec Ops: The Line
The Last of Us
Tomb Raider
Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune
Uncharted 2: Among Thieves
Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception
Vanquish
Watch Dogs
posted the 12/28/2016 at 09:14 PM by kevisiano
sinon la liste de Hyoga + de tete les 3 Dead Space et les Killzone
Ratchet & Clank Nexus
Yakuza 3, 4 et/ou 5.
Killzone Trilogy
Jak & Daxter (tous)
Sly (tous)
Motorstorm (tous)
Killzone (tous)
Puppeter
Question: les Resistance (1 & 2) sont ils bien? car il sont vraiment mais vraiment pas chers sur le store.