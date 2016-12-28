Army of Two

Assassin's Creed II

Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood

Assassin's Creed: Revelations

Assassin's Creed III

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

Asura's Wrath

Batman: Arkham Asylum

Batman: Arkham City

Batman: Arkham Origins

Bayonetta

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Dante’s Inferno

Darksiders

Darksiders 2

Devil May Cry 2

Devil May Cry 4

Dmc Devil May Cry

Dragon Age Origins

El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron

Enslaved

Far Cry 3

God of War 3

God of War Ascension

God of War: Ghost of Sparta

Gravity Rush Remastered

GTA San Andreas

GTA V

Heavenly Sword

ICO

InFamous

InFamous 2

Killer is Dead

Kingdom Hearts

L.A Noire

Le Parrain

Little Big Planet

Mafia II

Majin and the Forsaken Kingdom

Max Payne 3

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

Mirror's Edge

Ninja Gaiden Σ

Ninja Gaiden Σ 2

Ninja Gaiden 3

No More Heroes: Paradise

Red Dead Redemption

Remember Me

Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil 6

Shadow of the Damned

Sleeping Dogs

South Park: Le Bâton de La Vérité

Spec Ops: The Line

The Last of Us

Tomb Raider

Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception

Vanquish

Watch Dogs



Salut à tous,Je suis en train de voir les jeux sur PS3 qui peuvent être intéressants à faire histoire de bien compléter cette console qui nous a tant fait rêver (je crois ?!), quelles sont vos propositions ?Sachant que j'ai déjà fait ceux-là :