Jeux PS3 [Vos conseils]
Salut à tous,

Je suis en train de voir les jeux sur PS3 qui peuvent être intéressants à faire histoire de bien compléter cette console qui nous a tant fait rêver (je crois ?!), quelles sont vos propositions ?

Sachant que j'ai déjà fait ceux-là :
Army of Two
Assassin's Creed II
Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood
Assassin's Creed: Revelations
Assassin's Creed III
Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag
Asura's Wrath
Batman: Arkham Asylum
Batman: Arkham City
Batman: Arkham Origins
Bayonetta
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
Dante’s Inferno
Darksiders
Darksiders 2
Devil May Cry 2
Devil May Cry 4
Dmc Devil May Cry
Dragon Age Origins
El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron
Enslaved
Far Cry 3
God of War 3
God of War Ascension
God of War: Ghost of Sparta
Gravity Rush Remastered
GTA San Andreas
GTA V
Heavenly Sword
ICO
InFamous
InFamous 2
Killer is Dead
Kingdom Hearts
L.A Noire
Le Parrain
Little Big Planet
Mafia II
Majin and the Forsaken Kingdom
Max Payne 3
Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
Mirror's Edge
Ninja Gaiden Σ
Ninja Gaiden Σ 2
Ninja Gaiden 3
No More Heroes: Paradise
Red Dead Redemption
Remember Me
Resident Evil 5
Resident Evil 6
Shadow of the Damned
Sleeping Dogs
South Park: Le Bâton de La Vérité
Spec Ops: The Line
The Last of Us
Tomb Raider
Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune
Uncharted 2: Among Thieves
Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception
Vanquish
Watch Dogs

Merci à tous, paix et prospérité
    olimar59 posted the 12/28/2016 at 09:17 PM
    Ninokuni et les Sly
    hyoga57 posted the 12/28/2016 at 09:20 PM
    http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article319976.html
    guiguif posted the 12/28/2016 at 09:24 PM
    t'as Gravity Rush R sur PS3 toi ? GG

    sinon la liste de Hyoga + de tete les 3 Dead Space et les Killzone
    kamikaze1985 posted the 12/28/2016 at 09:25 PM
    Haze.

    Ratchet & Clank Nexus
    Yakuza 3, 4 et/ou 5.
    Killzone Trilogy
    palan posted the 12/28/2016 at 09:26 PM
    Nier.
    hyoga57 posted the 12/28/2016 at 09:30 PM
    Je cite également Persona 5, car ce sera le dernier gros jeu PS3 à sortir en Pal, ainsi que Odin Sphere : Leifthrasir...
    fragdelapassion posted the 12/28/2016 at 09:32 PM
    Ratchet & Clank (tous)
    Jak & Daxter (tous)
    Sly (tous)
    Motorstorm (tous)
    Killzone (tous)
    Puppeter

    Question: les Resistance (1 & 2) sont ils bien? car il sont vraiment mais vraiment pas chers sur le store.
