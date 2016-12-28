" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
gantzeur > blog
Allez Voir " Your Name " ( Kimi no na wa )


Sortie officiel aujourd'hui en France . Grand film d'animation , magnifique histoire , superbe OST , parfait pour les fêtes . J’espère que vous avez un cinéma près de chez vous qui le propose le film de fin d'année !
    posted the 12/28/2016 at 07:28 PM by gantzeur
    comments (4)
    shinz0 posted the 12/28/2016 at 07:30 PM
    Faut absolument que j'y aille
    flom posted the 12/28/2016 at 07:30 PM
    Tres bon en effet. J ai adorè
    terikku posted the 12/28/2016 at 07:30 PM
    Je l'ai vu tout à l'heure. C'était top !
    Je comprends son succès au Japon
    momotaros posted the 12/28/2016 at 07:36 PM
    ça parle de quoi ? J'irais surement le voir, j'aime bien les dessins.
