home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
43
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
anakaris
,
vfries
,
minbox
,
genzzo
,
hyoga57
,
eldren
,
deum
,
arngrim
,
nekonoctis
,
aros
,
hado78
,
racsnk
,
shanks
,
diablass59
,
floflo
,
freematt
,
spawnini
,
fullbuster
,
ellie
,
rbz
,
shiranui
,
trungz
,
e3payne
,
bloodytears
,
loudiyi
,
escobar
,
leblogdeshacka
,
eyrtz
,
link49
,
yamy
,
wickette
,
ootaniisensei
,
kisukesan
,
astralbouille
,
ravyxxs
,
linuxclan
,
crocomire
,
kira93
,
yoshidieu
,
gamergunz
,
shambala93
,
gunotak
,
sora78
name :
Dragon Quest XI
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
RPG
other versions :
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
4
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
darkvador
,
minx
,
lordkupo
,
neckbreaker71
sieu69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
22
visites since opening :
20139
sieu69
> blog
sortie fin 2017 DQ11 en ...
Voila d'après le twitter de square énix le jeux sera dispo fin 2017en occident
http://dragonquest-fan.com/forum/index.php?showtopic=13502&page=1
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/28/2016 at 05:41 PM by
sieu69
comments (
2
)
dude85
posted
the 12/28/2016 at 05:43 PM
Excellente nouvelle.
jenicris
posted
the 12/28/2016 at 05:44 PM
Merveilleux si c'est vrai, mais j'ai du mal à y croire ...
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo