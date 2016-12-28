profile
Dragon Quest XI
43
Likes
Likers
name : Dragon Quest XI
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions :
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
sieu69
4
Likes
Likers
sieu69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 22
visites since opening : 20139
sieu69 > blog
sortie fin 2017 DQ11 en ...
Voila d'après le twitter de square énix le jeux sera dispo fin 2017en occident


http://dragonquest-fan.com/forum/index.php?showtopic=13502&page=1
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/28/2016 at 05:41 PM by sieu69
    comments (2)
    dude85 posted the 12/28/2016 at 05:43 PM
    Excellente nouvelle.
    jenicris posted the 12/28/2016 at 05:44 PM
    Merveilleux si c'est vrai, mais j'ai du mal à y croire ...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre