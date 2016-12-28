profile
Sony Interactive Entertainment
114
Likes
Likers
name : Sony Interactive Entertainment
official website : http://eu.playstation.com/europe/europe_select.jhtml
profile
goldmen33
84
Likes
Likers
goldmen33
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 776
visites since opening : 917067
goldmen33 > blog
PS Plus : les jeux du mois de janvier!!



-Day of The Tentacle Remastered, PS4 (Cross buy on PS Vita)
-This War of Mine: The Little Ones, PS4
-Blazerush, PS3
-The Swindle, PS3 (Cross Buy on PS4 and PS Vita)
-Azkend 2, PS Vita
-Titan Souls, PS Vita (Cross Buy on PS4)


http://blog.us.playstation.com/2016/12/28/ps-plus-free-games-for-january-2017/
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/28/2016 at 04:48 PM by goldmen33
    comments (19)
    icebergbrulant posted the 12/28/2016 at 04:50 PM
    Day Of The Tentacle Remastered !
    Octobar est en transe !!

    Ce mois de janvier est pas mal mais il serait temps de donner Knack !
    sebastian posted the 12/28/2016 at 04:51 PM
    Je retiens que Day of The Tentacle Remastered perso'.

    Je viens de voir ce que donne chaque jeu, Azkend 2 c'est typiquement le genre de merdes que tu trouves gratuitement sur mobiles... Sérieusement, Sony, la PlayStation Vita a encore pas mal de jeux qui seraient cool en PlayStation Plus...
    hebuspsa posted the 12/28/2016 at 04:51 PM
    C dingue comme le PSN a changé avec la PS4

    Sur ps3 ont avait des vieux hit.....certe des vieux jeux mais des tres bon jeux.
    cyr posted the 12/28/2016 at 04:53 PM
    ...comme d'habitude, je les mettrai dans la bibliothèque, sans les télécharger.


    hebuspsa c'est pourtant simple. Sur ps3, c'était clairement pas obligatoire, donc il fallait attirer du monde.

    Sur ps4 c'est obligatoire, donc pourquoi offrir des truc intéressant?
    lordkupo posted the 12/28/2016 at 04:53 PM
    Ouiiii Days of the tentacule, j'hésitais à l'acheter à sa sortie.
    Un des rares jeux que je veux et que le Ps+ m'offre.
    milo42 posted the 12/28/2016 at 04:53 PM
    Comme on dirait dans le Périgord : Ça pue violemment du cul ce mois-ci

    (Sauf Titan Souls)
    sonilka posted the 12/28/2016 at 04:54 PM
    Va savoir pourquoi je ne suis plus abonné au PSN+ .....
    hisozac posted the 12/28/2016 at 04:57 PM
    Le pire c'est qu'ils sont jamais foutu de faire une vidéo avec tous les titres du mois.
    natedrake posted the 12/28/2016 at 04:59 PM
    Ne vous plaignez pas, souvenez-vous qu'on a un mois de janvier terrible (GR 2, KH 2.8, RE 7, Tales Of Berseria, Digimon).
    gat posted the 12/28/2016 at 05:01 PM
    This War of Mine.
    racsnk posted the 12/28/2016 at 05:02 PM
    hisozac Tellement vrai !
    ootaniisensei posted the 12/28/2016 at 05:05 PM
    Day of the tentacle grosse grosse tuerie

    Déjà fini et platiné
    minbox posted the 12/28/2016 at 05:10 PM
    Du très très lourd pour commencer l'année
    guiguif posted the 12/28/2016 at 05:11 PM
    Titan souls
    contra posted the 12/28/2016 at 05:14 PM
    Joli programme ! Day of Tentacle, This Ware of Mine et Titan Souls c'est excellent.
    whiteweedow25 posted the 12/28/2016 at 05:19 PM
    Sony est bien gentil de faire découvrir à la plèbe des perles du passé comme Day Of The Tentacle
    Et en 2017 , ce sera Full Throttle
    kurosu posted the 12/28/2016 at 05:23 PM
    minbox
    grundbeld posted the 12/28/2016 at 05:25 PM
    Je ne paye pas le PS+ mais Day of The Tentacle et This War of Mine c'est du bon.

    Non ?
    rulian posted the 12/28/2016 at 05:36 PM
    comme d'hab, tjrs un mec pas content, mais on ne va entendre que lui
    Vraiment du lourd ce mois-ci, c'est pour ces jeux là que je kiff le psn !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre