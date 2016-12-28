home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
114
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rosewood
,
aiolia081
,
supatony
,
shanks
,
mickurt
,
darkparadize
,
wanda
,
fullbuster
,
ellie
,
trungz
,
ootaniisensei
,
dx93
,
minbox
,
escobar
,
terminator
,
neokiller
,
diablass59
,
anakaris
,
zboobi
,
lordguyver
,
drakeramore
,
jwolf
,
eldren
,
e3payne
,
lordkupo
,
cyberwolf22
,
lz
,
naughtydog
,
hyoga57
,
strez
,
furtifdor
,
asus
,
bluelight
,
friteforever
,
anonymous340
,
oxy
,
kurosama
,
spawnini
,
noctisenix
,
cuthbert
,
monkeydluffy
,
dedad
,
jf17
,
squall04
,
badaboumisback
,
kyogamer
,
giusnake
,
lipdeutsch
,
kira93
,
killerdu34
,
nayth57
,
jojoplay4
,
aros
,
binou87
,
grosminet
,
onirinku
,
stardustx
,
racsnk
,
station4play
,
wario
,
asmita
,
oloman334
,
odv78
,
lightning
,
yosp
,
natedrake
,
chester
,
milo42
,
t800
,
jeanouillz
,
cortes
,
narukamisan
,
heracles
,
hado78
,
gizmo2142
,
sakonoko
,
nduvel
,
jorostar
,
bloodytears
,
davidhm
,
ravyxxs
,
kisukesan
,
linuxclan
,
gamergunz
,
nekonoctis
,
kazhiraips4forever
,
facecloaker
,
jeuxvideo1
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kanda
,
birmou
,
leonr4
,
23h59
,
jeuxvideo2
,
dastukiim
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
shiroyashagin
,
spilner
,
parisesports
,
ayao
,
strifedcloud
,
byblis
,
mattewlogan
,
serialgamer7
,
kenpokan
,
hoverboard
,
blackjack
,
espiondu69
,
robinhood
,
rio33
,
shambala93
,
jerome2000
,
imprim
name :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
official website :
http://eu.playstation.com/europe/europe_select.jhtml
profile
84
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
shincloud
,
shanks
,
monkeydluffy
,
roby
,
milo42
,
grimmroy
,
momotaros
,
chdav
,
sephiroth07
,
zelda59279
,
lt93
,
voxen
,
strifedcloud
,
krjc
,
jf17
,
greil93
,
shinz0
,
drakeramore
,
lastboss
,
giusnake
,
tvirus
,
cuthbert
,
calishnikov
,
grayfoxx
,
amassous
,
majorevo
,
kuramayohko
,
thib50
,
linkudo
,
ootaniisensei
,
octobot
,
shigeryu
,
x1x2
,
musicforlife
,
fullbuster
,
chipsobeurre
,
lanni
,
e3payne
,
arngrim
,
gantzeur
,
ellie
,
spawnini
,
binou87
,
myers
,
astralbouille
,
evilboss
,
maldara69600
,
escobar
,
supatony
,
anakaris
,
tripy73
,
knity
,
sakonoko
,
snakeorliquid
,
fleauriant
,
heracles
,
terminator
,
sauronsg
,
leykel
,
jeanouillz
,
blackbox
,
diablass59
,
jojoplay4
,
plistter
,
link80
,
hibito
,
fortep
,
jwolf
,
hashtag
,
kenpokan
,
chester
,
iglooo
,
gat
,
protozoa
,
jozen15
,
kurosama
,
leonr4
,
neckbreaker71
,
torotoro59
,
nekonoctis
,
shiroyashagin
,
wesker4608
,
marchand2sable
goldmen33
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
776
visites since opening :
917067
goldmen33
> blog
PS Plus : les jeux du mois de janvier!!
-Day of The Tentacle Remastered, PS4 (Cross buy on PS Vita)
-This War of Mine: The Little Ones, PS4
-Blazerush, PS3
-The Swindle, PS3 (Cross Buy on PS4 and PS Vita)
-Azkend 2, PS Vita
-Titan Souls, PS Vita (Cross Buy on PS4)
http://blog.us.playstation.com/2016/12/28/ps-plus-free-games-for-january-2017/
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/28/2016 at 04:48 PM by
goldmen33
comments (
19
)
icebergbrulant
posted
the 12/28/2016 at 04:50 PM
Day Of The Tentacle Remastered !
Octobar
est en transe !!
Ce mois de janvier est pas mal mais il serait temps de donner Knack !
sebastian
posted
the 12/28/2016 at 04:51 PM
Je retiens que Day of The Tentacle Remastered perso'.
Je viens de voir ce que donne chaque jeu, Azkend 2 c'est typiquement le genre de merdes que tu trouves gratuitement sur mobiles... Sérieusement, Sony, la PlayStation Vita a encore pas mal de jeux qui seraient cool en PlayStation Plus...
hebuspsa
posted
the 12/28/2016 at 04:51 PM
C dingue comme le PSN a changé avec la PS4
Sur ps3 ont avait des vieux hit.....certe des vieux jeux mais des tres bon jeux.
cyr
posted
the 12/28/2016 at 04:53 PM
...comme d'habitude, je les mettrai dans la bibliothèque, sans les télécharger.
hebuspsa
c'est pourtant simple. Sur ps3, c'était clairement pas obligatoire, donc il fallait attirer du monde.
Sur ps4 c'est obligatoire, donc pourquoi offrir des truc intéressant?
lordkupo
posted
the 12/28/2016 at 04:53 PM
Ouiiii Days of the tentacule, j'hésitais à l'acheter à sa sortie.
Un des rares jeux que je veux et que le Ps+ m'offre.
milo42
posted
the 12/28/2016 at 04:53 PM
Comme on dirait dans le Périgord : Ça pue violemment du cul ce mois-ci
(Sauf Titan Souls)
sonilka
posted
the 12/28/2016 at 04:54 PM
Va savoir pourquoi je ne suis plus abonné au PSN+ .....
hisozac
posted
the 12/28/2016 at 04:57 PM
Le pire c'est qu'ils sont jamais foutu de faire une vidéo avec tous les titres du mois.
natedrake
posted
the 12/28/2016 at 04:59 PM
Ne vous plaignez pas, souvenez-vous qu'on a un mois de janvier terrible (GR 2, KH 2.8, RE 7, Tales Of Berseria, Digimon).
gat
posted
the 12/28/2016 at 05:01 PM
This War of Mine.
racsnk
posted
the 12/28/2016 at 05:02 PM
hisozac
Tellement vrai !
ootaniisensei
posted
the 12/28/2016 at 05:05 PM
Day of the tentacle grosse grosse tuerie
Déjà fini et platiné
minbox
posted
the 12/28/2016 at 05:10 PM
Du très très lourd pour commencer l'année
guiguif
posted
the 12/28/2016 at 05:11 PM
Titan souls
contra
posted
the 12/28/2016 at 05:14 PM
Joli programme ! Day of Tentacle, This Ware of Mine et Titan Souls c'est excellent.
whiteweedow25
posted
the 12/28/2016 at 05:19 PM
Sony est bien gentil de faire découvrir à la plèbe des perles du passé comme Day Of The Tentacle
Et en 2017 , ce sera Full Throttle
kurosu
posted
the 12/28/2016 at 05:23 PM
minbox
grundbeld
posted
the 12/28/2016 at 05:25 PM
Je ne paye pas le PS+ mais Day of The Tentacle et This War of Mine c'est du bon.
Non ?
rulian
posted
the 12/28/2016 at 05:36 PM
comme d'hab, tjrs un mec pas content, mais on ne va entendre que lui
Vraiment du lourd ce mois-ci, c'est pour ces jeux là que je kiff le psn !
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Octobar est en transe !!
Ce mois de janvier est pas mal mais il serait temps de donner Knack !
Je viens de voir ce que donne chaque jeu, Azkend 2 c'est typiquement le genre de merdes que tu trouves gratuitement sur mobiles... Sérieusement, Sony, la PlayStation Vita a encore pas mal de jeux qui seraient cool en PlayStation Plus...
Sur ps3 ont avait des vieux hit.....certe des vieux jeux mais des tres bon jeux.
hebuspsa c'est pourtant simple. Sur ps3, c'était clairement pas obligatoire, donc il fallait attirer du monde.
Sur ps4 c'est obligatoire, donc pourquoi offrir des truc intéressant?
Un des rares jeux que je veux et que le Ps+ m'offre.
(Sauf Titan Souls)
Déjà fini et platiné
Et en 2017 , ce sera Full Throttle
Non ?
Vraiment du lourd ce mois-ci, c'est pour ces jeux là que je kiff le psn !