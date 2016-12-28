Personne pour parler des 8 pages de rumeurs qui tournent sur Reddit ??Des rumeurs qui sont un peu trop idylliques, un peu trop parfaites, un peu trop détaillées...voici le lein :On peut y lire plein (trop) de choses. (des passages non traduit, mais pas difficile de comprendre).- une nouvelle philosophie chez Nintendo, des joycons différent pour s'adapter à certains jeux (jeux de combats, jeux de courses etc), l'OS de la console avec des application style : netflix, amazon prime, miitomo, spotify...- une liste de jeux pour la console virtuelle Gamecube3 jeux pour le lancement :potentiellement suivi par une dizaine de titres.- Nintendo et l'esport, une grosse annonce à prévoir, un nouveau spot pendant le super Bowl (réalisé par la même équipe qui a fait la précédente) et diverses infos annexes (peu intéressante pour nous).- Une liste de jeux prévu pour Mars :Jeux Third Party :-Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (NIS America)(Square Enix Co. Ltd.)(Square Enix)-Earth Defense Force 5 (Marvelous Inc)(Bethesda Softworks)-FiFA Anywhere 18 (EA Sports)-For Honor (Ubisoft)-Just Dance 2017 Platinum Edition (Ubisoft)-LEGO Dimensions (Warner Bros. Interactive)-LEGO City: The Chase Begins (Warner Bros. Interactive)(Nintendo/Ubisoft)(EA)-Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. Maxi Boost ON (Bandai Namco Games)(Capcom)-NBA 2k17 March Madness Edition (2K Games)(Activision)(Capcom)(Ubisoft)(Nintendo)-STEEP (Ubisoft)(Nintendo)(Koei Tecmo)-Tales of Berseria (Bandai Namco Games)(Bandai Namco Games)(Ubisoft)-Ultimate Marvel VS Capcom 3 (Capcom)(SEGA)(Team17)- Jeux Nintendo prévu pour la 1ère année.(4 vs 4 Wireless Multiplayer, StreetPass, New Gear and Outifts, New Co-Op and VS Modes, YouTube and Twitch Support),(StreetPass, YouTube and Twitch Support, New Tracks, Karts and expanded Battle Mode),(StreetPass, YouTube and Twitch Support, New Pokemon and Modes),(StreetPass, Amiibo Support, New Post Game Missions and Graphic/Stability Increase)(Both Wii U and & 3DS features, 3DS modes converted to HD, three new fighters including Ice Climbers, YouTube and Twitch Compatable).game will be at launch, currently called Super Mario Switcharoo. Two-Player Co-Op, mix of Super Mario 64 Exploring and Super Mario 3D action game playwill release first on Nintendo Switch in Q2 and will have a special bundle edition which has a special Switch Core designed like a Sheikah Slate, golden Joycons, a Limited Edition Golden Link Amiibo and Artbook.-Nintendo plans on partnering with 2K Sports to created a new kid-friendly wrestling game based on the WWE Slam! series using Amiibo of popular wrestlers. Plans to release late 2017, early 2017. System will launch with NBA2k 17 March Madness Edition, a enhanced port of NBA2k with a new "STREET" multiplayer mode and updated rosters. 2k Games also might bring Boarderlands 3 to the system depending on how well they see the Nintendo Switch ecosystem do.is the spiritual fourth game in the series and also kind of a reboot. Features an insane breathtaking engine with an advance lighting and high end textures using Vulkan. Can have hundreds of Pikmin at one time. Will come with mobile game Pikmin Labs where you can create your own unique Pikmin not seen in the game. Huge local and online multiplayer element.uses an improved Pokemon Sun & Moon engine. Think of the jump as Wind Waker Gamecube to Wind Waker HD on Wii U. 20 new Pokemon and 10 new Aloha forms. Can trade data from other Pokemon games with Pokemon Bank and compatible with Pokemon Go and Pokémon Comaster. Will come bundled with two versions, one with a Cosmic Solgaleo and Galatic Lunala Amiibo. A Special Edition Nintendo Switch with Pokemon Stars themed Core and Dock will come with a special Gold Plated Pikachu Amiibo and a collectors Z-Bracelet.-Nintendo is partnering with Disney on two major games. In the Summer of 2017, they are having Monster Games released agame (time?) exclusive for the Nintendo Switch, and Disney is going to promote the Nintendo Switch platform. The second is a big Holiday 2017 title called. Made by Good-Feel using a greatly improved engine for Yoshi's Wooly World, it's an Action Exploration RPG game involving the TsumTsum plush. Special TsumTsum plush with Amiibo functionality will be sold that will enhance the game. The TsumTsum can be stacked and their abilities and attacks determine the order the player stacks them in. Confirmed worlds are Mickey Mouse & Friends, Winnie the Poo, Frozen, Coco, Moana, Aladdin, Alice in Wonderland, Little Mermaid, Nightmare Before Christmas, Toy Story, Spider-Man and Star Wars Rebels.-Early 2018 will have a new, which will be compatible with the mobile title.-Mid 2018 is when the plan on revealing the-The January 2018 convention is also when they plan to reveal the newest entry in thewith some major gameplay changes and surprising characters. (Snake reaction all over again, British gamers will go insane.)-And possibly the most shocking thing at least for me, reports are coming in thathas been contacted by Nintendo to make anfor Nintendo Switch based in thein 2018.- d'autre jeux comme Overwatch avec un costume exclusif et un perso Nintendo exclusif,Mass Effect durant le 1er mois de commercialisation de la Switch, il ne serait pas techniquement fou, mais tournerait proprement et vous pourrez l'emporter partout.Ubisoft serait un gros soutien pour la Switch,Square Enix aussi avec le nouveau Dissisia qui sortirait sur la Switch et plein d'autre jeux (mais pas de trace de FF15)Capcom prévoirait un MH XX Switch, avec de meilleures textures et modèles, RE7, Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3, un Megaman Recharged (jeu en 2,5D basé sur le nouveau programme de Disney XD, en 2018 un MH5 basé sur l'UE4 (nouveauté du gameplay en multijoueur etc...), Marvel vs Capcom Infinite sera ou non sur la Switch (en 2017) selon les ventes du UMvC3.Bref et il y a encore plein de Rumeurs sur les jeux de Bethesda, Rockstar, Sega etc...Bref si quelqu'un veut en faire un article complet ^^je suis un peu fatigué pour continuer ^^ (le copié collé c'est long