JRPG old school - The Legend of Heroes VII : Ao no Kiseki Evolution ( Guide FR de l'épisode précédent diponible sur http://wajinokiseki.blogspot.be/p/le-guide-de-zero-no-kiseki-est-termine.html )
name :
Falcom
official website :
http://www.falcom.co.jp
gunotak
RPGSite nous tease quelque chose ( JRPG )
JRPG
Hum, pour les fans de Falcom
.
Une annonce de
localisation
?
[pos=centra]
[/pos]
Twitter
-
https://twitter.com/RPGSite/status/813778799884058624
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/27/2016 at 08:35 PM by gunotak
gunotak
comments (10)
10
)
hyoga57
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 08:44 PM
Très certainement la localisation de Tokyo Xanadu sur PS Vita.
gunotak
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 08:45 PM
hyoga57
Il me semble que Aksys Games l'avait annoncé depuis des mois. D'ailleurs aucun news là-dessus.
Je ne suis pas sûr de me le prendre. Les donjons m'ont l'air de tous se ressembler presque.
hyoga57
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 08:52 PM
gunotak
Je confirme, il y a beau avoir des éléments des Sen no Kiseki comme les social links, certains éléments au niveau du système de jeu, les cours à l'école, les objets, etc. Le jeu est extrêmement répétitif et sans saveur. Je suis au chapitre 4 sur PS4 et j'ai l'impression d'avoir déjà fait ce chapitre. C'est les cours la journée, puis un gros donjon labyrinthique après les cours avec des combats bourrins et avec une difficulté mal dosée. Bref, c'est à 1000 lieux de la qualité d'un Ys...
administrateur
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 09:29 PM
hyoga57
C'est persona
?
hyoga57
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 09:33 PM
administrateur
Un Persona du pauvre on va dire, même si je préfère l'OST de Tokyo Xanadu à celle de Persona 5.
administrateur
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 09:34 PM
hyoga57
On doit attendre nous, pauvre non lecteur jap pour P5
hyoga57
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 09:41 PM
administrateur
Patience, l'attente sera récompensée, la preuve, il y aura même la VO en Pal, alors que ce n'était pas prévu à la base.
administrateur
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 09:42 PM
hyoga57
Si y a la trad VF en plus je serais encore mieux sinon comme d'habitude je fais avec...mais Perso les voix Ricaine me gène juste pour les jeu dragon ball
megaman
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 10:16 PM
curieux de voir c'est quoi leur annonce!
rbz
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 10:27 PM
zero no kiseki ou rien
Je ne suis pas sûr de me le prendre. Les donjons m'ont l'air de tous se ressembler presque.