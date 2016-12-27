JRPG old school - The Legend of Heroes VII : Ao no Kiseki Evolution ( Guide FR de l'épisode précédent diponible sur http://wajinokiseki.blogspot.be/p/le-guide-de-zero-no-kiseki-est-termine.html )
Falcom
13
name : Falcom
official website : http://www.falcom.co.jp
gunotak
81
gunotak
articles : 118
visites since opening : 261594
RPGSite nous tease quelque chose ( JRPG )
JRPG
Hum, pour les fans de Falcom .

Une annonce de localisation ?

Twitter - https://twitter.com/RPGSite/status/813778799884058624
    posted the 12/27/2016 at 08:35 PM by gunotak
    comments (10)
    hyoga57 posted the 12/27/2016 at 08:44 PM
    Très certainement la localisation de Tokyo Xanadu sur PS Vita.
    gunotak posted the 12/27/2016 at 08:45 PM
    hyoga57 Il me semble que Aksys Games l'avait annoncé depuis des mois. D'ailleurs aucun news là-dessus.

    Je ne suis pas sûr de me le prendre. Les donjons m'ont l'air de tous se ressembler presque.
    hyoga57 posted the 12/27/2016 at 08:52 PM
    gunotak Je confirme, il y a beau avoir des éléments des Sen no Kiseki comme les social links, certains éléments au niveau du système de jeu, les cours à l'école, les objets, etc. Le jeu est extrêmement répétitif et sans saveur. Je suis au chapitre 4 sur PS4 et j'ai l'impression d'avoir déjà fait ce chapitre. C'est les cours la journée, puis un gros donjon labyrinthique après les cours avec des combats bourrins et avec une difficulté mal dosée. Bref, c'est à 1000 lieux de la qualité d'un Ys...
    administrateur posted the 12/27/2016 at 09:29 PM
    hyoga57 C'est persona ?
    hyoga57 posted the 12/27/2016 at 09:33 PM
    administrateur Un Persona du pauvre on va dire, même si je préfère l'OST de Tokyo Xanadu à celle de Persona 5.
    administrateur posted the 12/27/2016 at 09:34 PM
    hyoga57 On doit attendre nous, pauvre non lecteur jap pour P5
    hyoga57 posted the 12/27/2016 at 09:41 PM
    administrateur Patience, l'attente sera récompensée, la preuve, il y aura même la VO en Pal, alors que ce n'était pas prévu à la base.
    administrateur posted the 12/27/2016 at 09:42 PM
    hyoga57 Si y a la trad VF en plus je serais encore mieux sinon comme d'habitude je fais avec...mais Perso les voix Ricaine me gène juste pour les jeu dragon ball
    megaman posted the 12/27/2016 at 10:16 PM
    curieux de voir c'est quoi leur annonce!
    rbz posted the 12/27/2016 at 10:27 PM
    zero no kiseki ou rien
