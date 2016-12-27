profile
rdv du soir : Stream Resident Evil 4
On continue tranquillement la run sur RE4 en mode normal avec Ashley...

    posted the 12/27/2016 at 08:16 PM by shincloud
    comments (5)
    ootaniisensei posted the 12/27/2016 at 08:27 PM
    Putain pas cette daube quoi
    hyoga57 posted the 12/27/2016 at 08:29 PM
    ootaniisensei Parle pas mal de Resident Evil 4 ou je te marrave la gueule.
    ootaniisensei posted the 12/27/2016 at 08:57 PM
    hyoga57 Même FFXV est mieux

    (Part en courant)
    hyoga57 posted the 12/27/2016 at 08:59 PM
    ootaniisensei Cours vite alors j'arrive.
    midnight0079 posted the 12/27/2016 at 10:19 PM
    Et si tu streamais un vrai RE et pas une parodie des films d'anderson
