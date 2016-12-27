home page
ratchet
ratchet
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
[RIP] Décès de Carrie Fisher...
Adieu Leia
Adieu Leia
http://www.20minutes.fr/people/1986651-20161227-carrie-fisher-interprete-princesse-leia-decedee-age-60-ans
thor
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:04 PM
Good night, sweet Princess
ratchet
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:05 PM
Trop triste
jenicris
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:05 PM
Putain d'année 2016...
zak
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:05 PM
electron
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:05 PM
Je suis mort à l'intérieur, c'est trop triste...
funkenstein
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:05 PM
Putain
haloman
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:06 PM
RIP
Petit hommage dans Rogue one.
redmi31
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:06 PM
Bordel qu'elle année de merde
kabuki
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:07 PM
Non mais serieux quoi putain
RIP
guiguif
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:07 PM
RIP
ratchet
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:07 PM
neo810
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:08 PM
2016 de merde niveau artistique
fullbuster
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:09 PM
WTF ???? Chaud putain
arrrghl
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:09 PM
tvirus
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:09 PM
goldmen33
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:10 PM
Disney ce soir...
shambala93
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:10 PM
Fait chier !!!
Une grosse pensée pour elle ...
Heureusement qu'il reste encore un Skywalker.
cladstrife59
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:10 PM
Cette fin d'année..... RIP
sorow
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:10 PM
Adieu Princesse
fan2jeux
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:11 PM
Bon on est sûr qu elle ne sera pas presente dans l episode 9.
J espere une confrontation entre ben solo et sa mere dans l episode 8.
Triste pour l actrice
miokyun
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:11 PM
Elle a fait une crise cardiaque y'a 2/3 jours me semble.
shinz0
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:11 PM
R.I.P.
Que la force soit avec elle pour toujours
2016
leonsilverburg
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:12 PM
RIP pour l'actrice.
J'ai un doute mais dans SW7 elle se fait tuer ?
gamergunz
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:12 PM
l'année 2016 continue et se termine mal
vraiment une année de merde
RIP
francm1
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:12 PM
Merde ...alors....RIP ....Salut Princesse.
thomass2
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:13 PM
goldmen33
ils ont pas eu besoin de Peter Cushing pour interpréter l'Amiral Tarkin
minbox
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:14 PM
Eh merde
thomass2
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:14 PM
leonsilverburg
Pas du tout non.
aiolia081
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:14 PM
Pffffff !
RIP
Quelle année de merde sans déconner, des légendes nous quittent, le monde au bord d'une 3eme guerre mondiale, les inégalités explosent ... bref pas impatient d'etre à 2017 qui s'annonce encore pire.
electron
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:14 PM
Et la femme de De Funès dans la foulée... quelle année sérieux...
leonsilverburg
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:15 PM
thomass2
Merci de l'info ! Ça va être dur pour Disney ! Va falloir réécrire le script de SW8 et 9
manaketechar
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:15 PM
Quelle année de m**** vis a vis des décès
nmariodk
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:15 PM
leonsilverburg
nan c'est pas elle mais han solo qui meurt, mais du coup Disney doivent avoir le seum, bref condoléance au famille
!
haloman
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:16 PM
aiolia081
Mais on pourra jouer au nouveau Zelda et on aura une nouvelle console Nintendo.
amario
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:16 PM
shambala93
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:17 PM
Les deux dernières années c'était le même combat... Les légendes artistiques ou politiques qui ont émergé après la Seconde guerre Mondiale vont nous quitter petit à petit.
wilhelm
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 06:17 PM
En plus, elle en avait bavé avec des journalistes récemment.
REP.
