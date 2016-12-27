[pos=centre]
profile
ratchet
56
Likes
Likers
ratchet
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1036
visites since opening : 1128743
ratchet > blog
[RIP] Décès de Carrie Fisher...
Adieu Leia
http://www.20minutes.fr/people/1986651-20161227-carrie-fisher-interprete-princesse-leia-decedee-age-60-ans

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:03 PM by ratchet
    comments (37)
    thor posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:04 PM
    Good night, sweet Princess
    ratchet posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:05 PM
    Trop triste
    jenicris posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:05 PM
    Putain d'année 2016...
    zak posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:05 PM
    electron posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:05 PM
    Je suis mort à l'intérieur, c'est trop triste...
    funkenstein posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:05 PM
    Putain
    haloman posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:06 PM
    RIP
    Petit hommage dans Rogue one.
    redmi31 posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:06 PM
    Bordel qu'elle année de merde
    kabuki posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:07 PM
    Non mais serieux quoi putain

    RIP
    guiguif posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:07 PM
    RIP
    ratchet posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:07 PM
    neo810 posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:08 PM
    2016 de merde niveau artistique
    fullbuster posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:09 PM
    WTF ???? Chaud putain
    arrrghl posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:09 PM
    tvirus posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:09 PM
    goldmen33 posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:10 PM
    Disney ce soir...
    shambala93 posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:10 PM
    Fait chier !!!
    Une grosse pensée pour elle ...
    Heureusement qu'il reste encore un Skywalker.
    cladstrife59 posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:10 PM
    Cette fin d'année..... RIP
    sorow posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:10 PM
    Adieu Princesse
    fan2jeux posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:11 PM
    Bon on est sûr qu elle ne sera pas presente dans l episode 9.

    J espere une confrontation entre ben solo et sa mere dans l episode 8.

    Triste pour l actrice
    miokyun posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:11 PM
    Elle a fait une crise cardiaque y'a 2/3 jours me semble.
    shinz0 posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:11 PM
    R.I.P.
    Que la force soit avec elle pour toujours

    2016
    leonsilverburg posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:12 PM
    RIP pour l'actrice.

    J'ai un doute mais dans SW7 elle se fait tuer ?
    gamergunz posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:12 PM
    l'année 2016 continue et se termine mal
    vraiment une année de merde
    RIP
    francm1 posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:12 PM
    Merde ...alors....RIP ....Salut Princesse.
    thomass2 posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:13 PM
    goldmen33 ils ont pas eu besoin de Peter Cushing pour interpréter l'Amiral Tarkin
    minbox posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:14 PM
    Eh merde
    thomass2 posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:14 PM
    leonsilverburg Pas du tout non.
    aiolia081 posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:14 PM
    Pffffff ! RIP

    Quelle année de merde sans déconner, des légendes nous quittent, le monde au bord d'une 3eme guerre mondiale, les inégalités explosent ... bref pas impatient d'etre à 2017 qui s'annonce encore pire.
    electron posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:14 PM
    Et la femme de De Funès dans la foulée... quelle année sérieux...
    leonsilverburg posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:15 PM
    thomass2 Merci de l'info ! Ça va être dur pour Disney ! Va falloir réécrire le script de SW8 et 9
    manaketechar posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:15 PM
    Quelle année de m**** vis a vis des décès
    nmariodk posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:15 PM
    leonsilverburg nan c'est pas elle mais han solo qui meurt, mais du coup Disney doivent avoir le seum, bref condoléance au famille !
    haloman posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:16 PM
    aiolia081
    Mais on pourra jouer au nouveau Zelda et on aura une nouvelle console Nintendo.
    amario posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:16 PM
    shambala93 posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:17 PM
    Les deux dernières années c'était le même combat... Les légendes artistiques ou politiques qui ont émergé après la Seconde guerre Mondiale vont nous quitter petit à petit.
    wilhelm posted the 12/27/2016 at 06:17 PM
    En plus, elle en avait bavé avec des journalistes récemment.
    REP.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre