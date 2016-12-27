home page
Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
Dokkan Battle - Multi invocation spécial Noël
Salut tout le monde,
Aujourd'hui je vous propose les invocation sur le portail spécial Noël avec un SSR garantie
Nous sommes sur la version globale de Dokkan Battle.
Bon visionnage
https://youtu.be/jUsLLEwwhWc
sh4kur
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 04:58 PM
Yoooo !
Comment tu fais pour obtenir des pierres de dragons quand t'as tout fais ?
cirilla
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 04:59 PM
GG pour Gotenks
J'ai choppé Super Vegeto lors de ma 2ème invocation
koopaskill
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 05:13 PM
sh4kur
Il me reste encore un peu des quêtes à faire en niveau de difficulté max mais la j'ai vraiment plus beaucoup à faire :/
koopaskill
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 05:14 PM
cirilla
Merci, bien pour le super Végéto, moi Gotenks fait vraiment le taf j'avais déjà une bonne équipe full TEC et donc la c'est la folie
cirilla
posted
the 12/27/2016 at 05:18 PM
koopaskill
je viens à peine de commencer le jeu, donc je ne peux toujours pas faire de teams full color mais ça fait plaisir ce pack, j'ai eu du bon
