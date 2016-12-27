Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
Jeux Vidéo
Dokkan Battle - Multi invocation spécial Noël
Salut tout le monde,

Aujourd'hui je vous propose les invocation sur le portail spécial Noël avec un SSR garantie

Nous sommes sur la version globale de Dokkan Battle.

Bon visionnage

https://youtu.be/jUsLLEwwhWc
    posted the 12/27/2016 at 04:44 PM by koopaskill
    comments (5)
    sh4kur posted the 12/27/2016 at 04:58 PM
    Yoooo !
    Comment tu fais pour obtenir des pierres de dragons quand t'as tout fais ?
    cirilla posted the 12/27/2016 at 04:59 PM
    GG pour Gotenks
    J'ai choppé Super Vegeto lors de ma 2ème invocation
    koopaskill posted the 12/27/2016 at 05:13 PM
    sh4kur Il me reste encore un peu des quêtes à faire en niveau de difficulté max mais la j'ai vraiment plus beaucoup à faire :/
    koopaskill posted the 12/27/2016 at 05:14 PM
    cirilla Merci, bien pour le super Végéto, moi Gotenks fait vraiment le taf j'avais déjà une bonne équipe full TEC et donc la c'est la folie
    cirilla posted the 12/27/2016 at 05:18 PM
    koopaskill je viens à peine de commencer le jeu, donc je ne peux toujours pas faire de teams full color mais ça fait plaisir ce pack, j'ai eu du bon
