JRPG old school - The Legend of Heroes VII : Ao no Kiseki Evolution ( Guide FR de l'épisode précédent diponible sur http://wajinokiseki.blogspot.be/p/le-guide-de-zero-no-kiseki-est-termine.html )
profile
gunotak
81
Likes
Likers
gunotak
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 118
visites since opening : 260881
gunotak > blog
all
[ Exclu PS4 ] Livestream de cette version alpha [ On NOW ]
Autres
Gundam Versus PS4

gematsu - http://gematsu.com/2016/12/new-gundam-versus-footage-premiere-december-26
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/26/2016 at 10:49 AM by gunotak
    comments (7)
    kurosu posted the 12/26/2016 at 10:56 AM
    Déjà eu un trailer où ça sera la première fois qu'on voit quelques choses ?
    gunotak posted the 12/26/2016 at 10:58 AM
    kurosu paragraphe tiré de la source :

    Bandai Namco will premiere a new two-on-two battle video from the alpha version of Gundam Versus for PlayStation 4 during the “Gundam Game Festival #3” live stream on December 26 at 20:00 JST. You’ll be able to watch it on YouTube, LINE Live, and Bandai Channel.


    Donc nouvelle vidéo
    kurosu posted the 12/26/2016 at 10:59 AM
    gunotak Oki cool
    sorakaminari posted the 12/26/2016 at 12:05 PM
    gunotak Le gameplay est déjà passer ? ou en fin de Stream ?
    gunotak posted the 12/26/2016 at 12:09 PM
    sorakaminari visiblement déjà passé si on se fie au compte twitter dHDKirin

    https://twitter.com/hdkirin
    sorakaminari posted the 12/26/2016 at 12:14 PM
    gunotak Ha dommage, ça devrais pas tarder sur Youtube du coup, sinon j'aurais vraiment aimer une sortie PS4 pour EXVSMBON.
    gunotak posted the 12/26/2016 at 01:52 PM
    sorakaminari https://twitter.com/HDKirin/status/813363358116085761
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre