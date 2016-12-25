profile
Alien Covenant - le trailer est là!!


    posted the 12/25/2016 at 08:33 AM by goldmen33
    comments (4)
    legato posted the 12/25/2016 at 08:38 AM
    superbe ont est gâter
    jenicris posted the 12/25/2016 at 08:40 AM
    Y a carrément deux clins d'oeils au premier opus dans ce trailer.

    Et le/les Xenomorphes sont de retours.
    shinz0 posted the 12/25/2016 at 08:42 AM
    Après un Prometheus qui devait partir sur une autre direction finalement Ridley Scott retourne sa veste et nous fait un vrai film Alien
    goldmen33 posted the 12/25/2016 at 08:46 AM
    On ne voit pas Noomi Rapace...
