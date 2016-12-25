The Legend of Zelda
Voici une Image autour du jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild :
Nintendo a posté sur le compte japonais du jeu un Artwork pour célébrer ce jour de Noël 2016. Ils avaient fait de même pour Halloween et Thanksgiving. On y voit Link et Link-Loup, ainsi que deux ennemis. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira sur WiiU et Nintendo Switch l’année prochaine…
Source : http://nintendoeverything.com/new-christmas-art-for-zelda-breath-of-the-wild/
tags :
posted the 12/25/2016 at 12:35 AM by link49
