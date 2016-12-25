Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-adventure
other versions : Wii U -
link49
link49
articles : 13484
visites since opening : 12584465
Zelda : Breath of the Wild : Un Artwork de circonstance
The Legend of Zelda


Voici une Image autour du jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild :



Nintendo a posté sur le compte japonais du jeu un Artwork pour célébrer ce jour de Noël 2016. Ils avaient fait de même pour Halloween et Thanksgiving. On y voit Link et Link-Loup, ainsi que deux ennemis. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira sur WiiU et Nintendo Switch l’année prochaine…

Source : http://nintendoeverything.com/new-christmas-art-for-zelda-breath-of-the-wild/
    posted the 12/25/2016 at 12:35 AM by link49
    comments (6)
    hebuspsa posted the 12/25/2016 at 12:47 AM
    LoL superbe.
    Et joyeux noel a toi Link49
    link49 posted the 12/25/2016 at 12:48 AM
    hebuspsa Joyeux Noël à toi aussi.

    Et à tous les membres de Gamekyo.

    Sur ce, je vous laisse, je retourne festoyer...
    renton posted the 12/25/2016 at 01:29 AM
    Joyeux Noel !
    manaketechar posted the 12/25/2016 at 01:57 AM
    Un joyeux Noël à tous.
    suzukube posted the 12/25/2016 at 05:33 AM
    Noyeux Joel !
    suppaman posted the 12/25/2016 at 05:43 AM
    suzukube et merde tu l'as fait !

    Joyeux Noël les mecs
