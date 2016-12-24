profile
Catcheur vs PS4 : Round 1
Fight!

    posted the 12/24/2016 at 04:24 PM by jenicris
    comments (11)
    gat posted the 12/24/2016 at 04:26 PM
    Sûrement Samgob.
    diablo posted the 12/24/2016 at 04:39 PM
    le Type en Chien qui ramasse un composant à 0:44
    predagogue posted the 12/24/2016 at 04:40 PM
    thug
    ostream posted the 12/24/2016 at 04:47 PM
    A part prouver qu'il est con c'est quoi le but de ce genre de vidéo ?
    gat posted the 12/24/2016 at 04:48 PM
    ostream Faire rire des personnes comme diablo par exemple.
    jenicris posted the 12/24/2016 at 04:49 PM
    ostream montrer la débilité humaine.
    spawnini posted the 12/24/2016 at 04:56 PM
    gat Arrête d'embêter les gens, le papa noël ne passera pas chez toi
    racsnk posted the 12/24/2016 at 04:57 PM
    jenicris Avoue, la vidéo tu l'as pris de là?

    http://www.jeuxvideo.com/forums/42-36-49527575-1-0-1-0-regardez-tondeur-est-passe-dans-une-video.htm#post_831389943
    jenicris posted the 12/24/2016 at 05:01 PM
    racsnk en effet.
    racsnk posted the 12/24/2016 at 05:02 PM
    jenicris
    gat posted the 12/24/2016 at 05:48 PM
    spawnini Tu mens.
