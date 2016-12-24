profile
racsnk
40
Likes
Likers
racsnk
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 295
visites since opening : 389541
racsnk > blog
all
Premier Trailer de Shingeki No Kyojin Saison 2 !!!!!!!
Anime


Rendez-vous en Avril !!!!!
Anime - Shingeki No Kyojin
    tags :
    8
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/24/2016 at 03:31 PM by racsnk
    comments (20)
    mercure7 posted the 12/24/2016 at 03:32 PM
    Avec du bol, ça sera repoussé à 2019 ...
    dinourex posted the 12/24/2016 at 03:33 PM
    mercure7 4-5 ans entre la saison 1 et 2, ça va hein :P Et ya largement assez de contenu pour faire 24 épisode
    racsnk posted the 12/24/2016 at 03:34 PM
    mercure7 On parle pas de Jv là hein.

    Sinon ça tue. :love
    shinz0 posted the 12/24/2016 at 03:34 PM
    Enfin
    dinourex posted the 12/24/2016 at 03:37 PM
    Mon dieu, l'animation à l'air ouf ouf ouuuuuuffff !!!!!!!!!!!
    Enfin !
    mercure7 posted the 12/24/2016 at 03:37 PM
    racsnk Ah ? Me semble que ça avait été annoncé initialement en 2014 pour une sortie en 2016 ... Là c'est finalement pour avril 2017 ... Enfin, au moins ça finit par sortir, et la qualité semble au top, vaut mieux ça que se taper des épisodes "vite fait mal fait par paquet de 200" à la DB Super, je te l'accorde volontiers.
    r3d posted the 12/24/2016 at 03:38 PM
    Comment sa poutre
    eruroraito7 posted the 12/24/2016 at 03:38 PM
    YEAHHHH
    guiguif posted the 12/24/2016 at 03:38 PM
    Putin enfin
    racsnk posted the 12/24/2016 at 03:39 PM
    mercure7 Le truc c'est que là, on a un trailer bien complet et on vois qu'ils ont déjà pas mal bossé sur l'anime. ^^

    Donc je pense pas qu'il y'aura report.
    zabuza posted the 12/24/2016 at 03:39 PM
    Un titan singe

    Vivement le titan poulpe
    eruroraito7 posted the 12/24/2016 at 03:40 PM
    zabuza
    mooplol posted the 12/24/2016 at 03:40 PM
    C'est quoi cette chose qui a la tête aussi grosse que le corps ???
    mercure7 posted the 12/24/2016 at 03:41 PM
    racsnk Oui j'espère, mais bon, on va continuer les scans néanmoins, si la saison 3 sort en 2020, j'aurai pas le courage d'attendre ...
    racsnk posted the 12/24/2016 at 03:42 PM
    mercure7 si la saison 3 sort en 2020

    Yep ce sera surement le cas.
    deepvertigo posted the 12/24/2016 at 03:43 PM
    Pourquoi autant de temps entre les 2 saisons ??
    oldschool posted the 12/24/2016 at 03:44 PM
    merci
    mercure7 posted the 12/24/2016 at 03:44 PM
    racsnk Ouais autant j'aime la qualité, autant, là, c'est vraiment ultra ultra long. Mais bon on y peut rien Allez joyeux noël tout de même et merci pour le trailer
    racsnk posted the 12/24/2016 at 03:46 PM
    mercure7 Joyeux noël à toi.
    foxstep posted the 12/24/2016 at 03:46 PM
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre