home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
40
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
terminator
,
trafalgar
,
momotaros
,
teel
,
battossai
,
jf17
,
dx93
,
binou87
,
hyoga57
,
link49
,
geugeuz
,
darksephiroth
,
hado78
,
lordguyver
,
koriyu
,
jorostar
,
archesstat
,
minx
,
strifedcloud
,
oloman334
,
svr
,
testament
,
23h59
,
anakaris
,
odv78
,
diablass59
,
tvirus
,
almightybhunivelze
,
shiroyashagin
,
shindo
,
spawnini
,
ellie
,
shanks
,
fullbuster
,
hirogami
,
sorow
,
gat
,
sora78
,
milo42
,
escobar
racsnk
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
295
visites since opening :
389541
racsnk
> blog
all
Review Mangas/Animés
JeuxVideo
Anime
Mangas
Humour
Film
Premier Trailer de Shingeki No Kyojin Saison 2 !!!!!!!
Anime
Rendez-vous en Avril !!!!!
Anime
-
Shingeki No Kyojin
tags :
8
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/24/2016 at 03:31 PM by
racsnk
comments (
20
)
mercure7
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 03:32 PM
Avec du bol, ça sera repoussé à 2019 ...
dinourex
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 03:33 PM
mercure7
4-5 ans entre la saison 1 et 2, ça va hein :P Et ya largement assez de contenu pour faire 24 épisode
racsnk
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 03:34 PM
mercure7
On parle pas de Jv là hein.
Sinon ça tue.
:love
shinz0
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 03:34 PM
Enfin
dinourex
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 03:37 PM
Mon dieu, l'animation à l'air ouf ouf ouuuuuuffff !!!!!!!!!!!
Enfin !
mercure7
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 03:37 PM
racsnk
Ah ? Me semble que ça avait été annoncé initialement en 2014 pour une sortie en 2016 ... Là c'est finalement pour avril 2017 ... Enfin, au moins ça finit par sortir, et la qualité semble au top, vaut mieux ça que se taper des épisodes "vite fait mal fait par paquet de 200" à la DB Super, je te l'accorde volontiers.
r3d
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 03:38 PM
Comment sa poutre
eruroraito7
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 03:38 PM
YEAHHHH
guiguif
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 03:38 PM
Putin enfin
racsnk
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 03:39 PM
mercure7
Le truc c'est que là, on a un trailer bien complet et on vois qu'ils ont déjà pas mal bossé sur l'anime. ^^
Donc je pense pas qu'il y'aura report.
zabuza
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 03:39 PM
Un titan singe
Vivement le titan poulpe
eruroraito7
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 03:40 PM
zabuza
mooplol
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 03:40 PM
C'est quoi cette chose qui a la tête aussi grosse que le corps ???
mercure7
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 03:41 PM
racsnk
Oui j'espère, mais bon, on va continuer les scans néanmoins, si la saison 3 sort en 2020, j'aurai pas le courage d'attendre ...
racsnk
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 03:42 PM
mercure7
si la saison 3 sort en 2020
Yep ce sera surement le cas.
deepvertigo
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 03:43 PM
Pourquoi autant de temps entre les 2 saisons ??
oldschool
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 03:44 PM
merci
mercure7
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 03:44 PM
racsnk
Ouais autant j'aime la qualité, autant, là, c'est vraiment ultra ultra long. Mais bon on y peut rien
Allez joyeux noël tout de même et merci pour le trailer
racsnk
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 03:46 PM
mercure7
Joyeux noël à toi.
foxstep
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 03:46 PM
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Sinon ça tue. :love
Enfin !
Donc je pense pas qu'il y'aura report.
Vivement le titan poulpe
Yep ce sera surement le cas.