requin > blog
Chère Père Noel...
Je sais que j'ai pas été très sage cet année : 3 exclusions sur gamekyo et 6 bannissements sur JVC...

Mais je promets d’être plus sage pour l'année prochaine.

Voici ma liste de cadeaux pour Noel :

- Suikoden 6
- Mystical Ninja 3
- The Last Story 2
- Banjo-Kazooie 3
- Half Life 3
- Baten Kaitos 2



et magne toi le cul s'il te plais !
    posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:28 PM by requin
    comments (27)
    ducknsexe posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:32 PM
    Requin ton frere zorrojhon t attend dans une contré fantastique medieval , le maitre de l illusion shank va utiliser son pouvoir sur toi , le bannissement de l éternel .
    icebergbrulant posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:33 PM
    2 fautes d'orthographe au premier et au dernier mot de ton article (titre inclus), c'est beau !
    ducknsexe posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:34 PM
    Je suis de tout coeur avec vous mes chevalier et chere freres pro N
    docteurdeggman posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:34 PM
    Le père Noel a entendu ton appel, voilà pour toi
    kidicarus posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:37 PM
    Baten Kaitos 2 est déjà sorti, mais je rêve encore d'un épisode qui aurait très bien sur wiiu comme un excellent yucca gioh, même si je n'aime pas la licence.
    runrunsekai posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:38 PM
    Meuh Baten Kaitos 2 et Banjo et Kazooie ont officiellement deja ete exaucés par le père noel
    amassous posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:46 PM
    Jveut une ptite turvoi moi
    megaman posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:47 PM
    cher père noel, donnez un peu plus de reflexion a ce cher Requin, il en a fortement besoin
    eldrick posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:52 PM
    Un autre article totalement inutile et donc indispensable de requin. :3
    okagami posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:54 PM
    moi jveux une switch sous l'sapin
    hyoga57 posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:54 PM
    eldrick Et dire qu'il ignore que Baten Kaitos II est sorti en 2006. :3
    grundbeld posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:55 PM
    Punaise, moi qui pensais qu'avec mon ban sur Gamekyo et mon ban sur JVC j'avais été un mauvais garçon...

    Là je suis battu
    rockin posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:55 PM

    La photo de couverture de blog ... ça te va bien
    eldrick posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:57 PM
    hyoga57 D'ailleurs la phrase culte de ''you know nothing jon snow'' s'adresse parfaitement a chaque articles/commentaires de requin.
    docteurdeggman posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:57 PM
    hyoga57 Y a pas à dire il connait son sujet
    hyoga57 posted the 12/24/2016 at 02:01 PM
    docteurdeggman eldrick J'attends son article ou il réclamera un Super Mario Galaxy 2.
    rockin posted the 12/24/2016 at 02:06 PM
    hyoga57 Mario Galaxy 2 existe déjà ! Best Mario 3D d'ailleurs !
    hyoga57 posted the 12/24/2016 at 02:06 PM
    eldrick docteurdeggman Même Banjo & Kazooie 3 est sorti en quelque sorte. Certains ont visiblement oublié l'opus Xbox 360.
    testament posted the 12/24/2016 at 02:07 PM
    hyoga57 Je pense qu'il voulait dire suite direct du premier.
    hyoga57 posted the 12/24/2016 at 02:10 PM
    rockin Je sais, mon commentaire était ironique...
    requin posted the 12/24/2016 at 02:14 PM
    Hyoga57 baten kaitos origins c'est baten kaitos 0 !
    rayzorx09 posted the 12/24/2016 at 02:19 PM
    Son premier cadeau :

    http://livre.fnac.com/a4244209/Collectif-Bescherelle-Le-francais-pour-tous
    hyoga57 posted the 12/24/2016 at 02:22 PM
    requin Baten Kaitos : Origins se nomme Baten Kaitos II au Japon, de rien...

    http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article386323.html
    nakata posted the 12/24/2016 at 02:50 PM
    Et dino crisis 3 !
    Sinon jte bouffe sale poisson !
    qbigaara49 posted the 12/24/2016 at 02:53 PM
    nakata tiens cadeau pas la peine de me remercier : http://www.jeuxvideo.com/jeux/xbox/00009676-dino-crisis-3.htm
    rickles posted the 12/24/2016 at 03:01 PM
    Requin

    Euuuh, Baten Kaitos 2 existe, hein ? Contrairement au père Noël.
    spawnini posted the 12/24/2016 at 03:26 PM
    Quand pense Papy victornewman, il a été sage ou pas
