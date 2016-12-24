Je sais que j'ai pas été très sage cet année : 3 exclusions sur gamekyo et 6 bannissements sur JVC...
Mais je promets d’être plus sage pour l'année prochaine.
Voici ma liste de cadeaux pour Noel :
- Suikoden 6
- Mystical Ninja 3
- The Last Story 2
- Banjo-Kazooie 3
- Half Life 3
- Baten Kaitos 2
et magne toi le cul s'il te plais !
Là je suis battu
La photo de couverture de blog ... ça te va bien
Sinon jte bouffe sale poisson !
Euuuh, Baten Kaitos 2 existe, hein ? Contrairement au père Noël.