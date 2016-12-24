home page
10 / 08 / 2016
25
name :
Forza Horizon 3
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Microsoft
developer :
Playground Games
genre :
racing
multiplayer :
Oui (online)
european release date :
09/27/2016
other versions :
PC
92
gat
gat
> blog
Forza Horizon 3 : dernière fournée de l'année
Un bon réveillon à vous les copains.
7
posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:08 PM by
gat
comments (
19
)
spawnini
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 01:09 PM
Remboursay
escobar
icebergbrulant
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 01:13 PM
La dernière image "Mère Noël" est tirée de Final Fantasy XV ?
cajp45
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 01:13 PM
il y a vraiment moyen de faire des screens splendides avec ce mode photo.
escobar
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 01:14 PM
spawnini
pas remboursay j'achète
gat
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 01:15 PM
cajp45
Tu parles du dernier ?
plasmide
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 01:19 PM
Même pas un screen en traineau
gat
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 01:21 PM
plasmide
Non mais j'en ai un sur
Halo
.
shindo
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 01:24 PM
Remboursay
plasmide
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 01:24 PM
gat
Le warthog remplie de joujoux à l'arrière, ça me va
tuni
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 01:34 PM
On va dire que ce sera mon cadeau de noël aussi ce Forza ^^ Prends soin de toi l'amigaT (oh ce jeu de mot de fouuuu mdr)
gat
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 01:36 PM
tuni
A toi aussi mon ami.
Désolé de ne pas répondre à tes demandes de tchat mais c'est parce que je préfère jouer solo ces temps-ci.
shindo
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 01:38 PM
gat
tuni
Pas de screen ou stream du DLC neige
?
gat
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 01:40 PM
shindo
J'attends une promo pour le DLC. Surtout que je suis loin d'avoir tout torché le jeu de base.
tuni
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 02:12 PM
shindo
gat
Intouchable ce DLC, putain la claque graphique en plus
gat
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 02:21 PM
tuni
shindo
J'espère qu'ils vont faire un DLC gratos F&F8 comme ils l'avaient fait pour FH2 avec le 7.
cajp45
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 02:46 PM
gat
évidement.
qbigaara49
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 02:56 PM
gat
et la neige elle est ou ? c'est noel bordel
gat
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 03:00 PM
qbigaara49
L'hiver se termine en Mars cher ami.
qbigaara49
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 03:09 PM
gat
oui mais noel c'est imagé par la neige.
