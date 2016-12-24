profile
name : Forza Horizon 3
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Playground Games
genre : racing
multiplayer : Oui (online)
european release date : 09/27/2016
other versions : PC
profile
articles : 1220
visites since opening : 1167260
gat > blog
Forza Horizon 3 : dernière fournée de l'année


















Un bon réveillon à vous les copains.

    tags :
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:08 PM by gat
    comments (19)
    spawnini posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:09 PM
    Remboursay escobar
    icebergbrulant posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:13 PM
    La dernière image "Mère Noël" est tirée de Final Fantasy XV ?
    cajp45 posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:13 PM
    il y a vraiment moyen de faire des screens splendides avec ce mode photo.
    escobar posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:14 PM
    spawnini pas remboursay j'achète
    gat posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:15 PM
    cajp45 Tu parles du dernier ?
    plasmide posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:19 PM
    Même pas un screen en traineau
    gat posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:21 PM
    plasmide Non mais j'en ai un sur Halo.
    shindo posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:24 PM
    Remboursay
    plasmide posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:24 PM
    gat Le warthog remplie de joujoux à l'arrière, ça me va
    tuni posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:34 PM
    On va dire que ce sera mon cadeau de noël aussi ce Forza ^^ Prends soin de toi l'amigaT (oh ce jeu de mot de fouuuu mdr)
    gat posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:36 PM
    tuni A toi aussi mon ami.
    Désolé de ne pas répondre à tes demandes de tchat mais c'est parce que je préfère jouer solo ces temps-ci.
    shindo posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:38 PM
    gat tuni Pas de screen ou stream du DLC neige ?
    gat posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:40 PM
    shindo J'attends une promo pour le DLC. Surtout que je suis loin d'avoir tout torché le jeu de base.
    tuni posted the 12/24/2016 at 02:12 PM
    shindo gat Intouchable ce DLC, putain la claque graphique en plus
    gat posted the 12/24/2016 at 02:21 PM
    tuni shindo J'espère qu'ils vont faire un DLC gratos F&F8 comme ils l'avaient fait pour FH2 avec le 7.
    cajp45 posted the 12/24/2016 at 02:46 PM
    gat
    évidement.
    qbigaara49 posted the 12/24/2016 at 02:56 PM
    gat et la neige elle est ou ? c'est noel bordel
    gat posted the 12/24/2016 at 03:00 PM
    qbigaara49 L'hiver se termine en Mars cher ami.
    qbigaara49 posted the 12/24/2016 at 03:09 PM
    gat oui mais noel c'est imagé par la neige.
