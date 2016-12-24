profile
zorrojohn436 > blog
Apercu gameplay d'un jeux switch
disponible ce printemps sur switch




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UpbgCiDhk_g
    posted the 12/24/2016 at 12:26 PM by zorrojohn436
    comments (19)
    aleauman posted the 12/24/2016 at 12:29 PM
    Uncharted 4 et The Last of Us viennent de prendre un coup de vieux avec Cube Life.
    zabuza posted the 12/24/2016 at 12:30 PM
    aleauman
    sora78 posted the 12/24/2016 at 12:39 PM
    Ce skecth
    zorrojohn436 posted the 12/24/2016 at 12:39 PM
    shanks posted the 12/24/2016 at 12:42 PM
    zorrojohn436



    A la semaine prochaine


    kidicarus posted the 12/24/2016 at 12:46 PM
    Quelqu'un l'a déjà testé sur wiiu?
    barberousse posted the 12/24/2016 at 12:47 PM
    Le rendu des feuilles de chêne est quand même pas dégueu
    birmou posted the 12/24/2016 at 12:50 PM
    Réussir à se faire ban le 24/12
    Joyeux Noël quand-même ^^
    spawnini posted the 12/24/2016 at 12:53 PM
    shanks
    kuroni posted the 12/24/2016 at 12:53 PM
    Joyeux Noel, Mec !
    plasmide posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:17 PM
    C'est vraiment le bordel en ce moment
    excervecyanide posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:23 PM
    on est proche d'un jeu très populaire sur ps4 = https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BdkyjQy1mdE
    heracles posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:32 PM
    zorrojohn436 Joyeux noël !
    edgar posted the 12/24/2016 at 01:39 PM
    shanks Tu m'as tué ! Most Best Cassage Ever !
    ntown posted the 12/24/2016 at 02:10 PM
    et ps4 ? pk pas le dire ?
    sankadabo posted the 12/24/2016 at 02:25 PM
    Pourquoi ban ?
    belzebut posted the 12/24/2016 at 02:33 PM
    j'avoue sur ce coup la, shanks ma bien fait rire
    basto posted the 12/24/2016 at 02:48 PM
    shanks pourquoi vous bannissez pas définitivement ? Gamekyo s'en porterai mieux comme requin...
    klapo posted the 12/24/2016 at 03:06 PM
    La différence entre les versions WiiU et Switch/PS4 est flagrante, mais je trouve que le rendu fait tout de même assez vieillot.
    Le ciel et l'eau sont tout de même pas mal fait, mais c'est tout.
