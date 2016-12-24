home page
zorrojohn436
> blog
Apercu gameplay d'un jeux switch
disponible ce printemps sur switch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UpbgCiDhk_g
posted the 12/24/2016 at 12:26 PM by
zorrojohn436
comments (
19
)
aleauman
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 12:29 PM
Uncharted 4 et The Last of Us viennent de prendre un coup de vieux avec Cube Life.
zabuza
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 12:30 PM
aleauman
sora78
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 12:39 PM
Ce skecth
zorrojohn436
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 12:39 PM
shanks
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 12:42 PM
zorrojohn436
A la semaine prochaine
kidicarus
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 12:46 PM
Quelqu'un l'a déjà testé sur wiiu?
barberousse
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 12:47 PM
Le rendu des feuilles de chêne est quand même pas dégueu
birmou
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 12:50 PM
Réussir à se faire ban le 24/12
Joyeux Noël quand-même ^^
spawnini
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 12:53 PM
shanks
kuroni
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 12:53 PM
Joyeux Noel, Mec !
plasmide
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 01:17 PM
C'est vraiment le bordel en ce moment
excervecyanide
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 01:23 PM
on est proche d'un jeu très populaire sur ps4 =
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BdkyjQy1mdE
heracles
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 01:32 PM
zorrojohn436
Joyeux noël !
edgar
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 01:39 PM
shanks
Tu m'as tué !
Most Best Cassage Ever !
ntown
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 02:10 PM
et ps4 ? pk pas le dire ?
sankadabo
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 02:25 PM
Pourquoi ban ?
belzebut
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 02:33 PM
j'avoue sur ce coup la, shanks ma bien fait rire
basto
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 02:48 PM
shanks
pourquoi vous bannissez pas définitivement ? Gamekyo s'en porterai mieux comme requin...
klapo
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 03:06 PM
La différence entre les versions WiiU et Switch/PS4 est flagrante, mais je trouve que le rendu fait tout de même assez vieillot.
Le ciel et l'eau sont tout de même pas mal fait, mais c'est tout.
