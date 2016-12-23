In The End There Will Be Only Chaos!
PS4 : L'Année 2016 en vidéo !




Sony a mis en ligne une vidéo qui illustre bien les principaux titres PS4 ayant marqué l'année 2016,
plus quelques extraits sur l'avenir avec des séquences de Gravity Rush 2, God Of War,
Uncharted The Lost Legacy ou encore The Last Of Us Part II.




PlayStation
    posted the 12/23/2016 at 08:54 PM by leonr4
    comments (11)
    gantzeur posted the 12/23/2016 at 08:56 PM
    une bonne année quoi qu'on en disent
    lightning posted the 12/23/2016 at 09:04 PM
    Une année top avec des exclus de qualité + la VR + les nouvelles annonces pour un lineup avenir qui s'annonce monstrueux


    Prochain RDV le 18 Janvier
    chester posted the 12/23/2016 at 09:06 PM
    Final Fantasy 7 Remake , Horizon et TLOU 2 j'ai hâte ... une excellente console
    hashtag posted the 12/23/2016 at 09:24 PM
    Les gens qui se plaignent de cette gen... Mais quand je vois tout ce qui sort sur PS4 et que je peine à suivre (j'ai encore des jeux de 2013 à terminer...)
    sora78 posted the 12/23/2016 at 10:13 PM
    Qu'elle année
    Le meilleur reste à venir et nos PS4 ont encore de très très beaux jours devant elles

    Mes plus grosses attentes :

    * The last of us Part II
    * God Of War
    * Death Stranding
    * Spiderman
    * Ni-Oh
    * Gravity Rush 2
    * Crash Bandicoot N'sane Trilogy
    * Horizon Zero Dawn
    * Ni No Kuni 2
    * Persona 5
    * Detroit Become Human
    * Wild
    * Sly Cooper
    * Dreams
    * Final Fantasy VII Remake
    * Uncharted : The Lost Legacy
    * Matterfall
    * Kingdom Hearts III
    * Dragon Quest XI

    skuldleif posted the 12/23/2016 at 11:06 PM
    "4 the players " oh putin j'ai gerbé
    kuroni posted the 12/23/2016 at 11:20 PM
    skuldleif T as pas l habitude de voir autant de jeux.
    Ça se comprend.
    minbox posted the 12/23/2016 at 11:40 PM
    Des tueurs tout simplement
    grundbeld posted the 12/23/2016 at 11:55 PM
    Rien de bien ouf à côté de Scalebound. Pis la Switch arrive, une révolution totale qui déchirera le tissu espace/temps !

    Et puis t'façons vous êtes tous des paysans. Je retourne sur ma tour master race !
    aiolia081 posted the 12/24/2016 at 02:19 AM
    L'année des exclues tiers et des reports pour Sony. L'année 2017 ca va être une boucherie par contre
    ntown posted the 12/24/2016 at 10:39 AM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XoDY9vFAaG8
