home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
In The End There Will Be Only Chaos!
profile
114
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rosewood
,
aiolia081
,
supatony
,
shanks
,
mickurt
,
darkparadize
,
wanda
,
fullbuster
,
ellie
,
trungz
,
ootaniisensei
,
dx93
,
minbox
,
escobar
,
terminator
,
neokiller
,
diablass59
,
anakaris
,
zboobi
,
lordguyver
,
drakeramore
,
jwolf
,
eldren
,
e3payne
,
lordkupo
,
cyberwolf22
,
lz
,
naughtydog
,
hyoga57
,
strez
,
furtifdor
,
asus
,
bluelight
,
friteforever
,
anonymous340
,
oxy
,
kurosama
,
spawnini
,
noctisenix
,
cuthbert
,
monkeydluffy
,
dedad
,
jf17
,
squall04
,
badaboumisback
,
kyogamer
,
giusnake
,
lipdeutsch
,
kira93
,
killerdu34
,
nayth57
,
jojoplay4
,
aros
,
binou87
,
grosminet
,
onirinku
,
stardustx
,
racsnk
,
station4play
,
wario
,
asmita
,
oloman334
,
odv78
,
lightning
,
yosp
,
natedrake
,
chester
,
milo42
,
t800
,
jeanouillz
,
cortes
,
narukamisan
,
heracles
,
hado78
,
gizmo2142
,
sakonoko
,
nduvel
,
jorostar
,
bloodytears
,
davidhm
,
ravyxxs
,
kisukesan
,
linuxclan
,
gamergunz
,
nekonoctis
,
kazhiraips4forever
,
facecloaker
,
jeuxvideo1
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kanda
,
birmou
,
leonr4
,
23h59
,
jeuxvideo2
,
dastukiim
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
shiroyashagin
,
spilner
,
parisesports
,
ayao
,
strifedcloud
,
byblis
,
mattewlogan
,
serialgamer7
,
kenpokan
,
hoverboard
,
blackjack
,
espiondu69
,
robinhood
,
rio33
,
shambala93
,
jerome2000
,
imprim
name :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
official website :
http://eu.playstation.com/europe/europe_select.jhtml
profile
39
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
minx
,
nobleswan
,
minbox
,
sora78
,
sakonoko
,
docteurdeggman
,
hashtag
,
ninjadow
,
sensei
,
fullbuster
,
e3payne
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
aiolia081
,
testament
,
ravyxxs
,
jeanouillz
,
heracles
,
kamikaze1985
,
gat
,
link80
,
spawnini
,
shindo
,
diablass59
,
odv78
,
seriously
,
astralbouille
,
kurosama
,
binou87
,
shiranui
,
bomi6tflops
,
chatbleu
,
lordguyver
,
walterwhite
,
gerarddeparde
,
momotaros
,
milo42
,
marchand2sable
leonr4
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
368
visites since opening :
438328
leonr4
> blog
PS4 : L'Année 2016 en vidéo !
Sony
a mis en ligne une vidéo qui illustre bien les principaux titres
PS4
ayant marqué l'année
2016
,
plus quelques extraits sur l'avenir avec des séquences de
Gravity Rush 2
,
God Of War
,
Uncharted The Lost Legacy
ou encore
The Last Of Us Part II
.
PlayStation
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/23/2016 at 08:54 PM by
leonr4
comments (
11
)
gantzeur
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 08:56 PM
une bonne année quoi qu'on en disent
lightning
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 09:04 PM
Une année top avec des exclus de qualité + la VR + les nouvelles annonces pour un lineup avenir qui s'annonce monstrueux
Prochain RDV le 18 Janvier
chester
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 09:06 PM
Final Fantasy 7 Remake , Horizon et TLOU 2 j'ai hâte ... une excellente console
hashtag
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 09:24 PM
Les gens qui se plaignent de cette gen... Mais quand je vois tout ce qui sort sur PS4 et que je peine à suivre (j'ai encore des jeux de 2013 à terminer...)
sora78
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 10:13 PM
Qu'elle année
Le meilleur reste à venir et nos PS4 ont encore de très très beaux jours devant elles
Mes plus grosses attentes
:
* The last of us Part II
* God Of War
* Death Stranding
* Spiderman
* Ni-Oh
* Gravity Rush 2
* Crash Bandicoot N'sane Trilogy
* Horizon Zero Dawn
* Ni No Kuni 2
* Persona 5
* Detroit Become Human
* Wild
* Sly Cooper
* Dreams
* Final Fantasy VII Remake
* Uncharted : The Lost Legacy
* Matterfall
* Kingdom Hearts III
* Dragon Quest XI
skuldleif
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 11:06 PM
"4 the players " oh putin j'ai gerbé
kuroni
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 11:20 PM
skuldleif
T as pas l habitude de voir autant de jeux.
Ça se comprend.
minbox
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 11:40 PM
Des tueurs tout simplement
grundbeld
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 11:55 PM
Rien de bien ouf à côté de Scalebound. Pis la Switch arrive, une révolution totale qui déchirera le tissu espace/temps !
Et puis t'façons vous êtes tous des paysans. Je retourne sur ma tour master race !
aiolia081
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 02:19 AM
L'année des exclues tiers et des reports pour Sony. L'année 2017 ca va être une boucherie par contre
ntown
posted
the 12/24/2016 at 10:39 AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XoDY9vFAaG8
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Prochain RDV le 18 Janvier
Le meilleur reste à venir et nos PS4 ont encore de très très beaux jours devant elles
Mes plus grosses attentes :
* The last of us Part II
* God Of War
* Death Stranding
* Spiderman
* Ni-Oh
* Gravity Rush 2
* Crash Bandicoot N'sane Trilogy
* Horizon Zero Dawn
* Ni No Kuni 2
* Persona 5
* Detroit Become Human
* Wild
* Sly Cooper
* Dreams
* Final Fantasy VII Remake
* Uncharted : The Lost Legacy
* Matterfall
* Kingdom Hearts III
* Dragon Quest XI
Ça se comprend.
Et puis t'façons vous êtes tous des paysans. Je retourne sur ma tour master race !