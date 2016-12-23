Les légendes ne meurent jamais
Final Fantasy XV
145
name : Final Fantasy XV
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 11/29/2016
other versions : Xbox One
amassous > blog
Arrivage sur Play4


Jlai pris direct a 39€
Jle commence ce soir apres les Maj
FLD
    posted the 12/23/2016 at 06:34 PM by amassous
    comments (4)
    kira93 posted the 12/23/2016 at 06:36 PM
    Amuse toi bien ,bon malgré les critiques de certain
    ducknsexe posted the 12/23/2016 at 06:43 PM
    c'est un vieux meuble ? achéte toi des étagéres pour mettre en valeur tes jeux wii u
    bliss02 posted the 12/23/2016 at 06:46 PM
    C'est quoi se rangement bordélique ! Sinon bon jeu
    amassous posted the 12/23/2016 at 07:01 PM
    bliss02 ducknsexe C'est en bas de mon armoire
