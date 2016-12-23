Univers PlayStation
Comme à son habitude le PSN se voit offrir un grand nombre de jeux en soldes pour ces fêtes de fin d'année, allant jusqu'à -60%. C'est à ce jour l'offre la plus importante faite sur le store de Sony, attention la plupart des soldes se finissent vers le 7 janvier 2017 mais d'autres se terminent même avant le 1er janvier.
Jeux PS4 :
Battlefield™ 1 | €69,99 -> €39,99
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration | €59,99 -> €29,99
EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17 | €69,99 -> €34,99
UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition | €59,99 -> €27,99
Grand Theft Auto V | €69,99 -> €34,99
Titanfall™ 2 | €69,99 -> €34,99
Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition | €69,99 -> €44,99
No Man’s Sky | €39,99 -> €29,99
Ratchet & Clank™ | €34,99 -> €19,99
EA SPORTS™ UFC® 2 | €69,99 -> €29,99
Mafia III | €69,99 -> €39,99
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition | €59,99 -> €39,99
Need for Speed™ | €49,99 -> €19,99
Bloodborne™: Game of the Year Edition | 44,99 -> €29,99
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition | €49,99 -> €29,99
Fallout 4 | €64,99 -> €19,99
Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes | €19,99 -> €3,99
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain | €29,99 -> €14,99
TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE | €39,99 -> €19,99
Destiny® – The Collection | €59,99 -> 29,99
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 | €69,99 -> €49,99
HITMAN™ – The Complete First Season | €59,99 -> €29,99
Dishonored 2 | €69,99 -> €44,99
7 Days to Die | €34,99 -> €19,99
Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 | €59,99 -> €29,99
Mad Max | €69,99 -> €14,99
FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL BUNDLE | €79,99 -> €39,99
EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 17 | €69,99 -> €34,99
Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition | €19,99 -> €9,99
DiRT Rally | €69,99 -> €26,99
WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY® DAY ONE EDITION | €59,99 -> €39,99
TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION | €49,99 -> €24,99
Madden NFL 17 | €69,99 -> €34,99
Batman: Return to Arkham | €49,99 -> €29,99
Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition | €74,99 -> €49,99
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection | €59,99 -> €16,99
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate | €99,99 -> €39,99
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Digital Deluxe | €99,99 -> €59,99
XCOM 2 | €49,99 -> €29,99
WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship | €64,99 -> €24,99
BioShock: The Collection | €49,99 -> €34,99
Mortal Kombat X | €39,99 -> €17,99
DOOM | €64,99 -> €19,99
Need for Speed™ Rivals | €19,99 -> €9,99
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy | €34,99 -> €17,99
The Crew | €24,99 -> €14,99
Assetto Corsa | €49,99 -> €24,99
DARK SOULS™ III | €69,99 -> €29,99
F1™ 2016 | €69,99 -> €39,99
LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens | €59,99 -> €29,99
Indies PS4 :
Rocket League | €
Salt and Sanctuary | €17,99 -> €11,99
Unravel | €19,99 -> €7,99
Verdun | €19,99 -> €9,99
Dear Esther: Landmark Edition | €
Firewatch | €19,99 -> €11,99
Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour | €19,99 -> €9,99
Outlast | €18,99 -> €6,99
Darkest Dungeon® | €21,99 -> €10,99
Goat Simulator | €8,99 -> €3,49
Mount & Blade: Warband | €19,99 -> €9,99
Journey™ Collector’s Edition | €24,99 -> €9,99
Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas | €14,99 -> €7,49
Layers of Fear | €19,99 -> €7,99
MONOPOLY PLUS | €14,99 -> €5,99
METAL SLUG 3 | €11,99 -> €4,49
Beach Buggy Racing | €9,99 -> €3,99
The Escapists | €17,99 -> €6,99
Octodad: Dadliest Catch | €13,99 -> €4,99
Virginia – Special Edition Bundle | €11,25 -> €4,49
Prison Architect: PlayStation®4 Edition | €24,99 -> 12,49
Broforce | €14,99 -> €4,99
Tricky Towers | €14,99 -> €5,99
Trine | €12,99 -> €4,99
Child of Light | €14,99 -> €4,99
Transistor | €18,99 -> €4,99
DLCs PS4 :
Bloodborne™ The Old Hunters
Tom Clancy’s The Division™ – Season Pass
Call of Duty®: Black Ops III – Season Pass
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
Fallout 4: Automatron
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: GEMSTONES BUNDLE
Rocket League – Aftershock
STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Deluxe Edition Content
WWE 2K17 Accelerator
Dying Light: The Following
NBA 2K17 All-Time College Bundle
XCOM 2 Reinforcement Pack
Mortal Kombat X Kombat Pack
DOOM: Hell Followed
The Crew Season Pass
Assetto Corsa – DLC Season Pass
Battlefield 4™ China Rising
LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens Season Pass
Dragon Age™: Inquisition – The Descent
Ride 2 Season Pass
NARUTO STORM 4 – Season Pass
Star Trek Online Legacy Pack
Battlefield™ Hardline Betrayal
HITMAN™ Upgrade Pack
ALIENATION™ DLC Season Pass
Jeux VR PS4 :
PlayStation®VR Worlds
EVE: Valkyrie (plus Founder’s Pack)
DRIVECLUB™ VR
Thumper
RIGS Mechanized Combat League
Sports Bar VR
Headmaster
Battlezone
Gunjack
The Assembly
Harmonix Music VR
100ft Robot Golf
Jeux Vita :
WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY® DAY ONE EDITION | €39,99 -> €24,99
Darkest Dungeon® | €21,99 -> €10,99
DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS™ | €39,99 -> €24,99
Assassin's Creed Chronicles | Trilogy €24,99 -> €9,99
Metal Gear Solid HD Collection | €24,99 -> €9,99
WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship | €39,99 -> €9,99
Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization | €39,99 -> €19,99
GOD EATER 2 Rage Burst | €39,99 -> €19,99
XCOM®: Enemy Unknown Plus | €19,99 -> €9,99
LEGO® Star Wars™ : Le Réveil de la Force | €39,99 -> €19,99
Persona 4 Golden | €9,99 -> €4,99
Persona 4: Dancing All Night | €39,99 -> €14,99
Uncharted: Golden Abyss™ | €24,99 -> €7,99
Resident Evil Revelations 2 | €29,99 -> €9,99
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel | €39,99 -> €14,99
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II | €39,99 -> €24,99
Octodad: Dadliest Catch | €13,99 -> €4,99
Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA f | €29,99 -> €11,99
Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X | €39,99 -> €26,99
Hatsune Miku:Project DIVA F 2nd | €39,99 -> €16,99
SteinsGate | €19,99 -> €7,99
SteinsGate 0 | €39,99 -> €24,99
Farming Simulator 16 | €19,99 -> €9,99
Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma | €39,99 -> €21,99
Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky | €39,99 -> €21,99
VALKYRIE DRIVE -BHIKKHUNI- | €39,99 -> €19,99
Gravity Rush™ | €14,99 -> €6,99
Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth1 | €29,99 -> €12,99
Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth2 | €29,99 -> €14,99
Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth3: V Generation | €39,99 -> €19,99
MegaTagmension Blanc + Neptune VS Zombies | €39,99 -> €14,99
Superdimension Neptune VS Sega Hard Girls | €39,99 -> €19,99
Rogue Legacy | €12,99 -> €4,99
Hotline Miami | €9,99 -> €2,49
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number | €14,99 -> €3,59
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed | €14,99 -> €7,49
Gal*Gun: Double Peace | €39,99 -> €14,99
SENRAN KAGURA Bon Appétit! | €14,99 -> €6,99
SENRAN KAGURA ESTIVAL VERSUS | €34,99 -> €12,99
SENRAN KAGURA SHINOVI VERSUS | €29,99 -> €9,99
Sly Raccoon™ | €9,99 -> €3,99
Sly 2: Association de Voleurs™ | €9,99 -> €3,99
Sly 3: Même les voleurs ont un honneur™ | €9,99 -> €3,99
PSYCHO-PASS: Mandatory Happiness | €39,99 -> €19,99
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night | €9,99 -> €3,99
Criminal Girls 2: Party Favors | €39,99 -> €19,99
CRIMINAL GIRLS: Invite Only - Full Game | €19,99 -> €9,99
Yomawari: Night Alone | €19,99 -> €12,99
LEGO® Marvel's Avengers | €39,99 -> €14,99
Root Letter | €39,99 -> €19,99
Neverending Nightmares | €14,99 -> €5,99
Ratchet & Clank™ | €9,99 -> €3,99
Ratchet & Clank™ 2 | €9,99 -> €3,99
Ratchet & Clank™ 3 | €9,99 -> €3,99
Claire: Extended Cut | €16,99 -> €5,99
Shiren The Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of F… | €39,99 -> €15,99
Freedom Wars™ | €24,99 -> €9,99
Bastion | €14,99 -> €3,99
Grand Kingdom | €39,99 -> €14,99
Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy™ | €14,99 -> €3,99
Toutes les promo ne sont pas présentes sur cet article, je vous invite à aller jeter un coup d’œil par vous-même sur le store.
amassous je savais
Donc, sur ps4, je ne prends plus aucun jeux day one, car moins d'un mois après il est déjà en promotion...et après les tiers vont se plaindre....
Ce qui n'est pas le cas de celui de la ps3 à la ps4
Pour ceux qui ont encore la console, et pas fait le jeu, foncez !!!