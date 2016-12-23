profile
[PSN] Soldes de fin d'année
Univers PlayStation
Comme à son habitude le PSN se voit offrir un grand nombre de jeux en soldes pour ces fêtes de fin d'année, allant jusqu'à -60%. C'est à ce jour l'offre la plus importante faite sur le store de Sony, attention la plupart des soldes se finissent vers le 7 janvier 2017 mais d'autres se terminent même avant le 1er janvier.

Jeux PS4 :

Battlefield™ 1 | €69,99 -> €39,99
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration | €59,99 -> €29,99
EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17 | €69,99 -> €34,99
UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition | €59,99 -> €27,99
Grand Theft Auto V | €69,99 -> €34,99
Titanfall™ 2 | €69,99 -> €34,99
Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition | €69,99 -> €44,99
No Man’s Sky | €39,99 -> €29,99
Ratchet & Clank™ | €34,99 -> €19,99
EA SPORTS™ UFC® 2 | €69,99 -> €29,99
Mafia III | €69,99 -> €39,99
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition | €59,99 -> €39,99
Need for Speed™ | €49,99 -> €19,99
Bloodborne™: Game of the Year Edition | 44,99 -> €29,99
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition | €49,99 -> €29,99
Fallout 4 | €64,99 -> €19,99
Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes | €19,99 -> €3,99
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain | €29,99 -> €14,99
TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE | €39,99 -> €19,99
Destiny® – The Collection | €59,99 -> 29,99
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 | €69,99 -> €49,99
HITMAN™ – The Complete First Season | €59,99 -> €29,99
Dishonored 2 | €69,99 -> €44,99
7 Days to Die | €34,99 -> €19,99
Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 | €59,99 -> €29,99
Mad Max | €69,99 -> €14,99
FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL BUNDLE | €79,99 -> €39,99
EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 17 | €69,99 -> €34,99
Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition | €19,99 -> €9,99
DiRT Rally | €69,99 -> €26,99
WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY® DAY ONE EDITION | €59,99 -> €39,99
TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION | €49,99 -> €24,99
Madden NFL 17 | €69,99 -> €34,99
Batman: Return to Arkham | €49,99 -> €29,99
Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition | €74,99 -> €49,99
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection | €59,99 -> €16,99
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate | €99,99 -> €39,99
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Digital Deluxe | €99,99 -> €59,99
XCOM 2 | €49,99 -> €29,99
WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship | €64,99 -> €24,99
BioShock: The Collection | €49,99 -> €34,99
Mortal Kombat X | €39,99 -> €17,99
DOOM | €64,99 -> €19,99
Need for Speed™ Rivals | €19,99 -> €9,99
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy | €34,99 -> €17,99
The Crew | €24,99 -> €14,99
Assetto Corsa | €49,99 -> €24,99
DARK SOULS™ III | €69,99 -> €29,99
F1™ 2016 | €69,99 -> €39,99
LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens | €59,99 -> €29,99


Indies PS4 :

Rocket League | €
Salt and Sanctuary | €17,99 -> €11,99
Unravel | €19,99 -> €7,99
Verdun | €19,99 -> €9,99
Dear Esther: Landmark Edition | €
Firewatch | €19,99 -> €11,99
Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour | €19,99 -> €9,99
Outlast | €18,99 -> €6,99
Darkest Dungeon® | €21,99 -> €10,99
Goat Simulator | €8,99 -> €3,49
Mount & Blade: Warband | €19,99 -> €9,99
Journey™ Collector’s Edition | €24,99 -> €9,99
Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas | €14,99 -> €7,49
Layers of Fear | €19,99 -> €7,99
MONOPOLY PLUS | €14,99 -> €5,99
METAL SLUG 3 | €11,99 -> €4,49
Beach Buggy Racing | €9,99 -> €3,99
The Escapists | €17,99 -> €6,99
Octodad: Dadliest Catch | €13,99 -> €4,99
Virginia – Special Edition Bundle | €11,25 -> €4,49
Prison Architect: PlayStation®4 Edition | €24,99 -> 12,49
Broforce | €14,99 -> €4,99
Tricky Towers | €14,99 -> €5,99
Trine | €12,99 -> €4,99
Child of Light | €14,99 -> €4,99
Transistor | €18,99 -> €4,99


DLCs PS4 :

Bloodborne™ The Old Hunters
Tom Clancy’s The Division™ – Season Pass
Call of Duty®: Black Ops III – Season Pass
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
Fallout 4: Automatron
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: GEMSTONES BUNDLE
Rocket League – Aftershock
STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Deluxe Edition Content
WWE 2K17 Accelerator
Dying Light: The Following
NBA 2K17 All-Time College Bundle
XCOM 2 Reinforcement Pack
Mortal Kombat X Kombat Pack
DOOM: Hell Followed
The Crew Season Pass
Assetto Corsa – DLC Season Pass
Battlefield 4™ China Rising
LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens Season Pass
Dragon Age™: Inquisition – The Descent
Ride 2 Season Pass
NARUTO STORM 4 – Season Pass
Star Trek Online Legacy Pack
Battlefield™ Hardline Betrayal
HITMAN™ Upgrade Pack
ALIENATION™ DLC Season Pass


Jeux VR PS4 :

PlayStation®VR Worlds
EVE: Valkyrie (plus Founder’s Pack)
DRIVECLUB™ VR
Thumper
RIGS Mechanized Combat League
Sports Bar VR
Headmaster
Battlezone
Gunjack
The Assembly
Harmonix Music VR
100ft Robot Golf


Jeux Vita :

WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY® DAY ONE EDITION | €39,99 -> €24,99
Darkest Dungeon® | €21,99 -> €10,99
DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS™ | €39,99 -> €24,99
Assassin's Creed Chronicles | Trilogy €24,99 -> €9,99
Metal Gear Solid HD Collection | €24,99 -> €9,99
WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship | €39,99 -> €9,99
Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization | €39,99 -> €19,99
GOD EATER 2 Rage Burst | €39,99 -> €19,99
XCOM®: Enemy Unknown Plus | €19,99 -> €9,99
LEGO® Star Wars™ : Le Réveil de la Force | €39,99 -> €19,99
Persona 4 Golden | €9,99 -> €4,99
Persona 4: Dancing All Night | €39,99 -> €14,99
Uncharted: Golden Abyss™ | €24,99 -> €7,99
Resident Evil Revelations 2 | €29,99 -> €9,99
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel | €39,99 -> €14,99
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II | €39,99 -> €24,99
Octodad: Dadliest Catch | €13,99 -> €4,99
Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA f | €29,99 -> €11,99
Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X | €39,99 -> €26,99
Hatsune Miku:Project DIVA F 2nd | €39,99 -> €16,99
SteinsGate | €19,99 -> €7,99
SteinsGate 0 | €39,99 -> €24,99
Farming Simulator 16 | €19,99 -> €9,99
Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma | €39,99 -> €21,99
Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky | €39,99 -> €21,99
VALKYRIE DRIVE -BHIKKHUNI- | €39,99 -> €19,99
Gravity Rush™ | €14,99 -> €6,99
Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth1 | €29,99 -> €12,99
Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth2 | €29,99 -> €14,99
Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth3: V Generation | €39,99 -> €19,99
MegaTagmension Blanc + Neptune VS Zombies | €39,99 -> €14,99
Superdimension Neptune VS Sega Hard Girls | €39,99 -> €19,99
Rogue Legacy | €12,99 -> €4,99
Hotline Miami | €9,99 -> €2,49
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number | €14,99 -> €3,59
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed | €14,99 -> €7,49
Gal*Gun: Double Peace | €39,99 -> €14,99
SENRAN KAGURA Bon Appétit! | €14,99 -> €6,99
SENRAN KAGURA ESTIVAL VERSUS | €34,99 -> €12,99
SENRAN KAGURA SHINOVI VERSUS | €29,99 -> €9,99
Sly Raccoon™ | €9,99 -> €3,99
Sly 2: Association de Voleurs™ | €9,99 -> €3,99
Sly 3: Même les voleurs ont un honneur™ | €9,99 -> €3,99
PSYCHO-PASS: Mandatory Happiness | €39,99 -> €19,99
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night | €9,99 -> €3,99
Criminal Girls 2: Party Favors | €39,99 -> €19,99
CRIMINAL GIRLS: Invite Only - Full Game | €19,99 -> €9,99
Yomawari: Night Alone | €19,99 -> €12,99
LEGO® Marvel's Avengers | €39,99 -> €14,99
Root Letter | €39,99 -> €19,99
Neverending Nightmares | €14,99 -> €5,99
Ratchet & Clank™ | €9,99 -> €3,99
Ratchet & Clank™ 2 | €9,99 -> €3,99
Ratchet & Clank™ 3 | €9,99 -> €3,99
Claire: Extended Cut | €16,99 -> €5,99
Shiren The Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of F… | €39,99 -> €15,99
Freedom Wars™ | €24,99 -> €9,99
Bastion | €14,99 -> €3,99
Grand Kingdom | €39,99 -> €14,99
Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy™ | €14,99 -> €3,99

Toutes les promo ne sont pas présentes sur cet article, je vous invite à aller jeter un coup d’œil par vous-même sur le store.
PSN - https://store.playstation.com/#!/fr-fr/soldes-de-janvier/cid=STORE-MSF75508-JANSALE17
    posted the 12/23/2016 at 12:23 PM by slad
    comments (25)
    minbox posted the 12/23/2016 at 12:34 PM
    Du très lourd
    kolia07 posted the 12/23/2016 at 12:42 PM
    En gros les jeux "soldes de noel" sont soldés pareil en janvier...
    idd posted the 12/23/2016 at 12:44 PM
    ah ouais quand même ^^
    dinourex posted the 12/23/2016 at 12:50 PM
    Darkest dungeon 8e et quelques pour ceux qui ont le ps+
    hyoga57 posted the 12/23/2016 at 12:53 PM
    Bon en janvier, je vais certainement claquer au moins 200€ dans du jeu démat, surtout sur PS Vita.
    lordkupo posted the 12/23/2016 at 12:53 PM
    Me suis pris le pack AC et Sherlock Holmes. Super offres.
    sonilka posted the 12/23/2016 at 01:44 PM
    Y a surtout Demon's Souls à 5e sur le store de la PS3. Une occaz en or pour ceux qui ne l'ont jamais fait.
    segaxnintendo posted the 12/23/2016 at 01:57 PM
    J aime pas le demat. J ai pas l.impression d acheter un jeu mais juste le louer car ils peuvent l.enlever a tout moment
    rugalwave posted the 12/23/2016 at 01:57 PM
    Persona 4 Golden | €9,99 -> €4,99
    shadowmarshal posted the 12/23/2016 at 02:04 PM
    J'ai acheté journey pendant les soldes de Noël à 15 € (l'édition simple) les boules ...kolia07
    ratomuerto posted the 12/23/2016 at 02:56 PM
    shadowmarshal En plus il avait ete offert aux PS plus y'a deux ou trois mois... mauvais timing!
    kuroni posted the 12/23/2016 at 02:57 PM
    Dragon age inquisition !
    battleburne posted the 12/23/2016 at 02:58 PM
    je vais prendre quelques jeux vita comme hotline miami 2 ou darkest dungeons
    battleburne posted the 12/23/2016 at 02:59 PM
    sonilka oui ds vaut largement le cout là
    kevisiano posted the 12/23/2016 at 04:27 PM
    amassous t'en penses quoi de ces offres ?
    ichigoo posted the 12/23/2016 at 04:34 PM
    Pour le coup on a pas à se plaindre, le store FR est surement celui avec les meilleures promos de fin d'années. A moins que d'autres vont être ajoutées sur le store US, mais pour l'instant c'est un peu le gouffre chez eux comme sur le store jap.
    amassous posted the 12/23/2016 at 04:34 PM
    kevisiano FLD, I don't care.
    kevisiano posted the 12/23/2016 at 04:36 PM
    Mighty N°9 à 5€

    amassous je savais
    cyr posted the 12/23/2016 at 04:56 PM
    Il y a meme final fantasy 15....du grand n'importe quoi. Une pensé pour ceux l'ayant acheter au prix fort.

    Donc, sur ps4, je ne prends plus aucun jeux day one, car moins d'un mois après il est déjà en promotion...et après les tiers vont se plaindre....
    cyr posted the 12/23/2016 at 04:58 PM
    J'ai pri dying light, et je vais prendre hitman également
    5120x2880 posted the 12/23/2016 at 06:09 PM
    segaxnintendo Tu vas pas l'acheter deux fois de toute façon, même retiré t'aura toujours ton jeu sur disque dur et pourra même le retélécharger.
    slyvador posted the 12/23/2016 at 07:27 PM
    Ils ont intérêt à assurer Sony pour leurs prochaine console et nous pondre un PSN compatible avec celui-ci...
    Ce qui n'est pas le cas de celui de la ps3 à la ps4
    bobobiwan posted the 12/23/2016 at 07:39 PM
    WTF PERSONA 4 a 5 boules sur VITA !!

    Pour ceux qui ont encore la console, et pas fait le jeu, foncez !!!
    fan2jeux posted the 12/23/2016 at 08:07 PM
    Beaucoup de jeux font partie de ma wishlist.
    sonic2903 posted the 12/23/2016 at 10:36 PM
    J'attends une promo de FFVII avec les trophées
