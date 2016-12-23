Univers PlayStation

Comme à son habitude le PSN se voit offrir un grand nombre de jeux en soldes pour ces fêtes de fin d'année, allant jusqu'à -60%. C'est à ce jour l'offre la plus importante faite sur le store de Sony, attention la plupart des soldes se finissent vers le 7 janvier 2017 mais d'autres se terminent même avant le 1er janvier.



Jeux PS4 :



Battlefield™ 1 | €69,99 -> €39,99

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration | €59,99 -> €29,99

EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17 | €69,99 -> €34,99

UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition | €59,99 -> €27,99

Grand Theft Auto V | €69,99 -> €34,99

Titanfall™ 2 | €69,99 -> €34,99

Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition | €69,99 -> €44,99

No Man’s Sky | €39,99 -> €29,99

Ratchet & Clank™ | €34,99 -> €19,99

EA SPORTS™ UFC® 2 | €69,99 -> €29,99

Mafia III | €69,99 -> €39,99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition | €59,99 -> €39,99

Need for Speed™ | €49,99 -> €19,99

Bloodborne™: Game of the Year Edition | 44,99 -> €29,99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition | €49,99 -> €29,99

Fallout 4 | €64,99 -> €19,99

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes | €19,99 -> €3,99

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain | €29,99 -> €14,99

TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE | €39,99 -> €19,99

Destiny® – The Collection | €59,99 -> 29,99

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 | €69,99 -> €49,99

HITMAN™ – The Complete First Season | €59,99 -> €29,99

Dishonored 2 | €69,99 -> €44,99

7 Days to Die | €34,99 -> €19,99

Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 | €59,99 -> €29,99

Mad Max | €69,99 -> €14,99

FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL BUNDLE | €79,99 -> €39,99

EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 17 | €69,99 -> €34,99

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition | €19,99 -> €9,99

DiRT Rally | €69,99 -> €26,99

WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY® DAY ONE EDITION | €59,99 -> €39,99

TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION | €49,99 -> €24,99

Madden NFL 17 | €69,99 -> €34,99

Batman: Return to Arkham | €49,99 -> €29,99

Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition | €74,99 -> €49,99

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection | €59,99 -> €16,99

Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate | €99,99 -> €39,99

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Digital Deluxe | €99,99 -> €59,99

XCOM 2 | €49,99 -> €29,99

WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship | €64,99 -> €24,99

BioShock: The Collection | €49,99 -> €34,99

Mortal Kombat X | €39,99 -> €17,99

DOOM | €64,99 -> €19,99

Need for Speed™ Rivals | €19,99 -> €9,99

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy | €34,99 -> €17,99

The Crew | €24,99 -> €14,99

Assetto Corsa | €49,99 -> €24,99

DARK SOULS™ III | €69,99 -> €29,99

F1™ 2016 | €69,99 -> €39,99

LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens | €59,99 -> €29,99





Indies PS4 :



Rocket League

Salt and Sanctuary | €17,99 -> €11,99

Unravel | €19,99 -> €7,99

Verdun | €19,99 -> €9,99

Dear Esther: Landmark Edition

Firewatch | €19,99 -> €11,99

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour | €19,99 -> €9,99

Outlast | €18,99 -> €6,99

Darkest Dungeon® | €21,99 -> €10,99

Goat Simulator | €8,99 -> €3,49

Mount & Blade: Warband | €19,99 -> €9,99

Journey™ Collector’s Edition | €24,99 -> €9,99

Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas | €14,99 -> €7,49

Layers of Fear | €19,99 -> €7,99

MONOPOLY PLUS | €14,99 -> €5,99

METAL SLUG 3 | €11,99 -> €4,49

Beach Buggy Racing | €9,99 -> €3,99

The Escapists | €17,99 -> €6,99

Octodad: Dadliest Catch | €13,99 -> €4,99

Virginia – Special Edition Bundle | €11,25 -> €4,49

Prison Architect: PlayStation®4 Edition | €24,99 -> 12,49

Broforce | €14,99 -> €4,99

Tricky Towers | €14,99 -> €5,99

Trine | €12,99 -> €4,99

Child of Light | €14,99 -> €4,99

Transistor | €18,99 -> €4,99





DLCs PS4 :



Bloodborne™ The Old Hunters

Tom Clancy’s The Division™ – Season Pass

Call of Duty®: Black Ops III – Season Pass

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass

Fallout 4: Automatron

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: GEMSTONES BUNDLE

Rocket League – Aftershock

STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Deluxe Edition Content

WWE 2K17 Accelerator

Dying Light: The Following

NBA 2K17 All-Time College Bundle

XCOM 2 Reinforcement Pack

Mortal Kombat X Kombat Pack

DOOM: Hell Followed

The Crew Season Pass

Assetto Corsa – DLC Season Pass

Battlefield 4™ China Rising

LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens Season Pass

Dragon Age™: Inquisition – The Descent

Ride 2 Season Pass

NARUTO STORM 4 – Season Pass

Star Trek Online Legacy Pack

Battlefield™ Hardline Betrayal

HITMAN™ Upgrade Pack

ALIENATION™ DLC Season Pass





Jeux VR PS4 :



PlayStation®VR Worlds

EVE: Valkyrie (plus Founder’s Pack)

DRIVECLUB™ VR

Thumper

RIGS Mechanized Combat League

Sports Bar VR

Headmaster

Battlezone

Gunjack

The Assembly

Harmonix Music VR

100ft Robot Golf





Jeux Vita :



WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY® DAY ONE EDITION | €39,99 -> €24,99

Darkest Dungeon® | €21,99 -> €10,99

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS™ | €39,99 -> €24,99

Assassin's Creed Chronicles | Trilogy €24,99 -> €9,99

Metal Gear Solid HD Collection | €24,99 -> €9,99

WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship | €39,99 -> €9,99

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization | €39,99 -> €19,99

GOD EATER 2 Rage Burst | €39,99 -> €19,99

XCOM®: Enemy Unknown Plus | €19,99 -> €9,99

LEGO® Star Wars™ : Le Réveil de la Force | €39,99 -> €19,99

Persona 4 Golden | €9,99 -> €4,99

Persona 4: Dancing All Night | €39,99 -> €14,99

Uncharted: Golden Abyss™ | €24,99 -> €7,99

Resident Evil Revelations 2 | €29,99 -> €9,99

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel | €39,99 -> €14,99

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II | €39,99 -> €24,99

Octodad: Dadliest Catch | €13,99 -> €4,99

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA f | €29,99 -> €11,99

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X | €39,99 -> €26,99

Hatsune Miku:Project DIVA F 2nd | €39,99 -> €16,99

SteinsGate | €19,99 -> €7,99

SteinsGate 0 | €39,99 -> €24,99

Farming Simulator 16 | €19,99 -> €9,99

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma | €39,99 -> €21,99

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky | €39,99 -> €21,99

VALKYRIE DRIVE -BHIKKHUNI- | €39,99 -> €19,99

Gravity Rush™ | €14,99 -> €6,99

Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth1 | €29,99 -> €12,99

Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth2 | €29,99 -> €14,99

Hyperdimension Neptunia ReBirth3: V Generation | €39,99 -> €19,99

MegaTagmension Blanc + Neptune VS Zombies | €39,99 -> €14,99

Superdimension Neptune VS Sega Hard Girls | €39,99 -> €19,99

Rogue Legacy | €12,99 -> €4,99

Hotline Miami | €9,99 -> €2,49

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number | €14,99 -> €3,59

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed | €14,99 -> €7,49

Gal*Gun: Double Peace | €39,99 -> €14,99

SENRAN KAGURA Bon Appétit! | €14,99 -> €6,99

SENRAN KAGURA ESTIVAL VERSUS | €34,99 -> €12,99

SENRAN KAGURA SHINOVI VERSUS | €29,99 -> €9,99

Sly Raccoon™ | €9,99 -> €3,99

Sly 2: Association de Voleurs™ | €9,99 -> €3,99

Sly 3: Même les voleurs ont un honneur™ | €9,99 -> €3,99

PSYCHO-PASS: Mandatory Happiness | €39,99 -> €19,99

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night | €9,99 -> €3,99

Criminal Girls 2: Party Favors | €39,99 -> €19,99

CRIMINAL GIRLS: Invite Only - Full Game | €19,99 -> €9,99

Yomawari: Night Alone | €19,99 -> €12,99

LEGO® Marvel's Avengers | €39,99 -> €14,99

Root Letter | €39,99 -> €19,99

Neverending Nightmares | €14,99 -> €5,99

Ratchet & Clank™ | €9,99 -> €3,99

Ratchet & Clank™ 2 | €9,99 -> €3,99

Ratchet & Clank™ 3 | €9,99 -> €3,99

Claire: Extended Cut | €16,99 -> €5,99

Shiren The Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of F… | €39,99 -> €15,99

Freedom Wars™ | €24,99 -> €9,99

Bastion | €14,99 -> €3,99

Grand Kingdom | €39,99 -> €14,99

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy™ | €14,99 -> €3,99



Toutes les promo ne sont pas présentes sur cet article, je vous invite à aller jeter un coup d’œil par vous-même sur le store.