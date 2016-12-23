profile
Jeux Vidéo
diablo
Encore 2 Screens sur Outcast Second Contact
La vidéo de Gameplay ne devrait plus tarder



    posted the 12/23/2016 at 11:25 AM by diablo
    comments (10)
    goldmen33 posted the 12/23/2016 at 11:30 AM
    On dirait un jeu 360...
    diablo posted the 12/23/2016 at 11:35 AM
    goldmen33 pas vraiment
    zephon posted the 12/23/2016 at 11:36 AM
    Vu le niveau de détail de la 1er image c'est pas de la 360
    contra posted the 12/23/2016 at 11:39 AM
    goldmen33 Un jeu GBA même.
    diablo posted the 12/23/2016 at 11:41 AM
    C'est fait sous Unity mais le moteur est très bien exploîté je trouve.
    kinox31 posted the 12/23/2016 at 11:42 AM
    un jeu commodore atari même ...
    zabuza posted the 12/23/2016 at 11:46 AM
    En fait, je trouve l évolution de la série plutôt pas mal au vue de la première imge
    moacmoii posted the 12/23/2016 at 12:28 PM
    Day one !!! L ancien sur pc est un de mes jeux favoris de tous les temps
    diablo posted the 12/23/2016 at 12:47 PM
    Outcast est un chef d'oeuvre
    bladagun posted the 12/23/2016 at 03:42 PM
    moacmoii moi c'est clairement le jeu qui a fait que le JV est devenu une passion, la premiere fois qu'un jeu m'a donné autant de sensation je pensait meme pas ça possible.
