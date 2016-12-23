home page
Encore 2 Screens sur Outcast Second Contact
La vidéo de Gameplay ne devrait plus tarder
posted the 12/23/2016 at 11:25 AM by
diablo
comments (
10
)
goldmen33
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 11:30 AM
On dirait un jeu 360...
diablo
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 11:35 AM
goldmen33
pas vraiment
zephon
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 11:36 AM
Vu le niveau de détail de la 1er image c'est pas de la 360
contra
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 11:39 AM
goldmen33
Un jeu GBA même.
diablo
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 11:41 AM
C'est fait sous Unity mais le moteur est très bien exploîté je trouve.
kinox31
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 11:42 AM
un jeu commodore atari même ...
zabuza
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 11:46 AM
En fait, je trouve l évolution de la série plutôt pas mal au vue de la première imge
moacmoii
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 12:28 PM
Day one !!! L ancien sur pc est un de mes jeux favoris de tous les temps
diablo
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 12:47 PM
Outcast est un chef d'oeuvre
bladagun
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 03:42 PM
moacmoii
moi c'est clairement le jeu qui a fait que le JV est devenu une passion, la premiere fois qu'un jeu m'a donné autant de sensation je pensait meme pas ça possible.
