profile
name :
Doom (2016)
platform :
PC
editor :
Bethesda Softworks
developer :
ID Software
genre :
FPS
multiplayer :
Jusqu'à 4 (SnapMap) - Jusqu'à 16 (multi)
european release date :
05/13/2016
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
profile
goldmen33
Doom sur PS4 à 9,99€ Auchan
https://www.auchan.fr/doom-ps4/p-c887584?awc=7728_1482482446_555060f2e86b5ea1a9eebdec8556c5f3&utm_medium=affiliation&utm_source=zanox&utm_campaign=generique&utm_content=!!!linkID!!!&utm_term=192265
posted the 12/23/2016 at 08:44 AM by
goldmen33
lastboss
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 08:46 AM
Riz'nà foutre bitches !!!
gantzeur
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 08:49 AM
ca tombe bien , je devais m'acheter du lubrifiant et des cacahuètes pour
la soirée fêtes de Noël
goldmen33
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 08:51 AM
gantzeur
ça t'a fait du bien ces quelques squats!
gantzeur
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 08:53 AM
goldmen33
j'ai un corps de rêve maintenant ! les grands père du tché-kar se retourne sur moi , c'est halam
junaldinho
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 08:53 AM
Idem sur Xbox one mais article épuisé. A surveiller pour ceux que ça intéresse
birmou
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 08:55 AM
Il vaut le coup ?
chaussettes
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 09:01 AM
Faut compter 4 € pour la livraison à domicile.
J'ai pris quand même, ça fera un défouloir à pas chère, merci pour le plan
raioh
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 09:12 AM
Thanks, vu qu'il y a que des DLCs Multi, osef s'il y a une version GOTY
innelan
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 09:19 AM
Birmou
c'est carrément une affaire, vu la qualité du titre.Perso je fais que le solo et je m'éclate. A carrefour j'ai vu qu'il est a 15 euros également.
birmou
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 09:22 AM
innelan
Et comme le dit
raioh
y'a pas de dlc solo ?
bladagun
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 09:28 AM
J'avoue si on le confirme que c'est que des dlc multi je prend aussi !
chaosad
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 09:31 AM
birmou
On me l'a prêté et franchement à 10€ OUI il vaut le coup
raioh
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 09:41 AM
Bladagun
Birmou
: J'ai été voir sur le site et ils parlent que de multi :
http://doom.com/fr-fr/dlc
darksly
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 09:43 AM
raioh
birmou
je confirme que sur le multi les dlc
birmou
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 09:44 AM
darksly
raioh
chaosad
Parfait merci
chinoismasque
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 10:04 AM
Deg....y en a plus
libanais
posted
the 12/23/2016 at 10:32 AM
Produit en stock mais épuisé lol
