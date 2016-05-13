profile
Doom (2016)
name : Doom (2016)
platform : PC
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : ID Software
genre : FPS
multiplayer : Jusqu'à 4 (SnapMap) - Jusqu'à 16 (multi)
european release date : 05/13/2016
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
Doom sur PS4 à 9,99€ Auchan
    posted the 12/23/2016 at 08:44 AM by goldmen33
    comments (17)
    lastboss posted the 12/23/2016 at 08:46 AM
    Riz'nà foutre bitches !!!
    gantzeur posted the 12/23/2016 at 08:49 AM
    ca tombe bien , je devais m'acheter du lubrifiant et des cacahuètes pour la soirée fêtes de Noël
    goldmen33 posted the 12/23/2016 at 08:51 AM
    gantzeur ça t'a fait du bien ces quelques squats!
    gantzeur posted the 12/23/2016 at 08:53 AM
    goldmen33 j'ai un corps de rêve maintenant ! les grands père du tché-kar se retourne sur moi , c'est halam
    junaldinho posted the 12/23/2016 at 08:53 AM
    Idem sur Xbox one mais article épuisé. A surveiller pour ceux que ça intéresse
    birmou posted the 12/23/2016 at 08:55 AM
    Il vaut le coup ?
    chaussettes posted the 12/23/2016 at 09:01 AM
    Faut compter 4 € pour la livraison à domicile.
    J'ai pris quand même, ça fera un défouloir à pas chère, merci pour le plan
    raioh posted the 12/23/2016 at 09:12 AM
    Thanks, vu qu'il y a que des DLCs Multi, osef s'il y a une version GOTY
    innelan posted the 12/23/2016 at 09:19 AM
    Birmou c'est carrément une affaire, vu la qualité du titre.Perso je fais que le solo et je m'éclate. A carrefour j'ai vu qu'il est a 15 euros également.
    birmou posted the 12/23/2016 at 09:22 AM
    innelan Et comme le dit raioh y'a pas de dlc solo ?
    bladagun posted the 12/23/2016 at 09:28 AM
    J'avoue si on le confirme que c'est que des dlc multi je prend aussi !
    chaosad posted the 12/23/2016 at 09:31 AM
    birmou On me l'a prêté et franchement à 10€ OUI il vaut le coup
    raioh posted the 12/23/2016 at 09:41 AM
    Bladagun Birmou : J'ai été voir sur le site et ils parlent que de multi :
    http://doom.com/fr-fr/dlc
    darksly posted the 12/23/2016 at 09:43 AM
    raioh birmou je confirme que sur le multi les dlc
    birmou posted the 12/23/2016 at 09:44 AM
    darksly raioh chaosad

    Parfait merci
    chinoismasque posted the 12/23/2016 at 10:04 AM
    Deg....y en a plus
    libanais posted the 12/23/2016 at 10:32 AM
    Produit en stock mais épuisé lol
