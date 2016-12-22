home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
82
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
astralbouille
,
eldren
,
vonkuru
,
arngrim
,
fullbuster
,
genzzo
,
genzzo
,
minbox
,
diablass59
,
anakaris
,
asakim
,
hyoga57
,
e3payne
,
escobar
,
ellie
,
cuthbert
,
eruroraito7
,
snakeorliquid
,
loudiyi
,
ootaniisensei
,
spawnini
,
havel
,
aros
,
gamergunz
,
hado78
,
squall04
,
rbz
,
shiranui
,
trungz
,
davidhm
,
linuxclan
,
crocomire
,
yoshidieu
,
alexkidd
,
kira93
,
sorian
,
lightning
,
birmou
,
51love
,
deum
,
ravyxxs
,
matjudaz
,
hatefield
,
sephiroth07
,
odv78
,
jeuxvideo1
,
gunotak
,
shanks
,
fiveagainstone
,
furtifdor
,
weldar
,
sora78
,
spilner
,
oloman334
,
keiyomi
,
link49
,
shincloud
,
fred2
,
duff15
,
jozen15
,
omnisgold
,
megadante
,
darkfoxx
,
yamy
,
leblogdeshacka
,
tidusx59
,
sonilka
,
rockin
,
automata
,
erenkaneki
,
cristaleus
,
racsnk
,
kurosama
,
roxloud
,
shambala93
,
kisukesan
,
monsieurx
,
tizoc
,
kevisiano
,
mugiwaraboy
,
lion93
,
jackofblade701
name :
NieR Automata
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Platinum Games
genre :
beat'em all
other versions :
PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
147
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rahxephon1
,
tvirus
,
escobar
,
yui
,
liquidus00
,
turkishboy03
,
greil93
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
tm
,
bibi300
,
bladagun
,
shampix
,
hayatevibritania
,
voxen
,
sboubi
,
eldren
,
artemis
,
sangokan
,
lt93
,
metasonic
,
yuri
,
svenzo
,
sephiroth07
,
stiltzkin
,
yoshitsune
,
fullbuster
,
estellise
,
carmichael
,
mickurt
,
kensama
,
dragonkevin
,
strifedcloud
,
jeanouillz
,
megaman
,
papysnake
,
licran
,
fantacitron
,
xerxes
,
glados
,
vargas18
,
neokiller
,
lordkupo
,
idd
,
lightjack
,
binou87
,
square
,
ootaniisensei
,
ryosaeba93
,
i8
,
giusnake
,
minx
,
hatefield
,
shanks
,
layem
,
yagate
,
loudiyi
,
guirlik
,
sokarius
,
jwolf
,
leykel
,
kenren
,
valien
,
achille
,
yukilin
,
kurosama
,
darksephiroth
,
eyrtz
,
lucrate
,
terminator
,
diablass59
,
temporell
,
krjc
,
boyd
,
momotaros
,
rosewood
,
denim
,
gunotak
,
akd
,
ellie
,
supatony
,
minbox
,
trafalgar
,
dx93
,
calishnikov
,
badaboumisback
,
amorphe
,
linkiorra
,
gantzeur
,
darkparadize
,
playstation2008
,
snakeorliquid
,
lanni
,
goldmen33
,
e3payne
,
drakeramore
,
tuni30
,
asus
,
dragoon
,
chester
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
chronokami
,
ykarin
,
zampa
,
cuthbert
,
arngrim
,
patate
,
kisukesan
,
t800
,
furtifdor
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
x1x2
,
murasamune
,
shinz0
,
sphinx
,
leonr4
,
omegarugal
,
docteurdeggman
,
darkulqui
,
milo42
,
shiroyashagin
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
fortep
,
lordguyver
,
rbz
,
xell
,
grosminet
,
zekk
,
shiranui
,
iglooo
,
nekonoctis
,
suzukube
,
link80
,
testament
,
kabuki
,
amassous
,
gat
,
bliss02
,
sebastian
,
seriously
,
lockelamorra35
,
jozen15
,
hashtag
,
sonilka
,
gamekyo
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
3671
visites since opening :
4059658
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Nier Automata: Quelques musiques de la demo
Enjouaille
Premier combat de Boss (remix de Song of the Ancients)
Seconde musique de combats
Seconde phase du boss
Derniere phase du boss
tags :
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/22/2016 at 10:02 PM by
guiguif
comments (
11
)
killia
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 10:05 PM
Je savais bien que le premier theme était un remix de l'OST du premier.
Un mix entre les deux ost et on a l'ultime bande son
gat
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 10:07 PM
La seconde phase du boss arrache.
guiguif
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 10:08 PM
gat
T'as toujours pas lancé le 1 au faite ?
qbigaara49
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 10:08 PM
Vivement cette tuerie ost-idale
gat
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 10:11 PM
guiguif
Nop car j'ai toujours voulu attendre la sortie d'Automata pour le faire juste avant qu'il sorte. Et quand je vois le prix de la
version PS3
, je regrette pas de l'avoir pris à 30 boules sur la boutique de SE il y a quelques mois.
kabuki
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 10:15 PM
L'ost des Nier est decidement un delice
guiguif
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 10:25 PM
gat
Bien
Ah ouais j'avoue ça a encore augmenté
barberousse
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 10:27 PM
C'est doux
korou
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 10:28 PM
gat
guiguif
Y s'est passé quoi pour que le prix grimpe comme ça ?
Je l'ai chopé à 29 € aussi sur SE boutique.
guiguif
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 10:32 PM
korou
Bah la rareté, la version de SE Boutique c'etait une ressortie, comme Bandai avait fait avec Tales of Vesperia a une epoque.
gat
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 10:49 PM
guiguif
korou
Peu d'exemplaires et peu de ventes. Tout simplement.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Un mix entre les deux ost et on a l'ultime bande son
Ah ouais j'avoue ça a encore augmenté