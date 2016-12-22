profile
NieR Automata
82
Likes
Likers
name : NieR Automata
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Platinum Games
genre : beat'em all
other versions : PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
147
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3671
visites since opening : 4059658
guiguif > blog
all
Nier Automata: Quelques musiques de la demo
Enjouaille

Premier combat de Boss (remix de Song of the Ancients)


Seconde musique de combats


Seconde phase du boss


Derniere phase du boss
    tags :
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/22/2016 at 10:02 PM by guiguif
    comments (11)
    killia posted the 12/22/2016 at 10:05 PM
    Je savais bien que le premier theme était un remix de l'OST du premier.

    Un mix entre les deux ost et on a l'ultime bande son
    gat posted the 12/22/2016 at 10:07 PM
    La seconde phase du boss arrache.
    guiguif posted the 12/22/2016 at 10:08 PM
    gat T'as toujours pas lancé le 1 au faite ?
    qbigaara49 posted the 12/22/2016 at 10:08 PM
    Vivement cette tuerie ost-idale
    gat posted the 12/22/2016 at 10:11 PM
    guiguif Nop car j'ai toujours voulu attendre la sortie d'Automata pour le faire juste avant qu'il sorte. Et quand je vois le prix de la version PS3, je regrette pas de l'avoir pris à 30 boules sur la boutique de SE il y a quelques mois.
    kabuki posted the 12/22/2016 at 10:15 PM
    L'ost des Nier est decidement un delice
    guiguif posted the 12/22/2016 at 10:25 PM
    gat Bien
    Ah ouais j'avoue ça a encore augmenté
    barberousse posted the 12/22/2016 at 10:27 PM
    C'est doux
    korou posted the 12/22/2016 at 10:28 PM
    gat guiguif Y s'est passé quoi pour que le prix grimpe comme ça ? Je l'ai chopé à 29 € aussi sur SE boutique.
    guiguif posted the 12/22/2016 at 10:32 PM
    korou Bah la rareté, la version de SE Boutique c'etait une ressortie, comme Bandai avait fait avec Tales of Vesperia a une epoque.
    gat posted the 12/22/2016 at 10:49 PM
    guiguif korou Peu d'exemplaires et peu de ventes. Tout simplement.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre