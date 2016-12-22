home page
10 / 08 / 2016
92
Likes
Likers
tvirus
,
freematt
,
giusnake
,
heracles
,
trungz
,
x1x2
,
foxstep
,
chester
,
e3payne
,
kyogamer
,
binou87
,
strifedcloud
,
playstation2008
,
docbrown
,
hashtag
,
kisukesan
,
gallagher
,
aiolia081
,
fortep
,
sakonoko
,
ootaniisensei
,
sorow
,
neokogami
,
hyoga57
,
minx
,
docteurdeggman
,
yogfei
,
icebergbrulant
,
kurosama
,
lordguyver
,
kayama
,
stardustx
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
spawnini
,
kamikaze1985
,
minbox
,
torotoro59
,
suzukube
,
anakaris
,
voxen
,
60teraflops
,
archesstat
,
diablass59
,
ravyxxs
,
darksly
,
iglou
,
leonr4
,
shanks
,
milo42
,
iglooo
,
sonilka
,
gunotak
,
gerarddeparde
,
leblogdeshacka
,
seriously
,
gantzeur
,
terminator
,
smashfan
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
gamekyo
,
kenpokan
,
shiroyashagin
,
poey3
,
eldren
,
tuni
,
sora78
,
arngrim
,
astralbouille
,
akumamatata
,
goldmen33
,
racsnk
,
shiranui
,
krash
,
edgar
,
ninjadow
,
neckbreaker71
,
plasmide
,
sephiroth07
,
monkeydluffy
,
musm
,
koopa
,
darkfoxx
,
nekonoctis
,
shambala93
,
kabuki
,
liquidus00
,
barberousse
,
kerochan
,
fred0978
,
bomi6tflops
images and videos gallery
Ce thème frissonnant de DBZ...
Des frissons j'vous dis.
9
9 Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/22/2016 at 09:59 PM by gat
gat
comments (23)
23
)
eldrick
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 10:00 PM
Oui j'ai eu effectivement des frissons tellement que le thème fait vieillot et complètement démodé comme l'anime et le manga en fait. :3
darksly
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 10:01 PM
moi c'est
ça
qui me file des frissons
gat
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 10:01 PM
eldrick
Va écouter les thèmes carnavaleux de DQ toi.
kabuki
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 10:02 PM
Quand je vois les gif je me demande comment ils peuvent avoir autant perdu en talent pour nous pondre des episodes de Super aussi mediocre qualitativement ces Japs
gat
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 10:03 PM
darksly
Pas autant que
celui-là.
darksly
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 10:04 PM
gat
arrête ado je refaisais le sketch avec mon casque de scooter
eldrick
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 10:07 PM
gat
Je t'offre cette musique pour ton éducation musicale
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f0jJ2u2rk3k
gat
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 10:12 PM
eldrick
Déjà écouté dans DQH et non, ça me fait rien.
Même si c'est le thème qui passait le mieux pour moi.
amassous
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 10:16 PM
Merci Akira Toriyama pour Dragon Ball.
ritalix
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 10:20 PM
moi c'est ça qui me met des frissons
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-NhZYEciThE
arngrim
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 10:20 PM
Juste magique, épique tout simplement!
kevisiano
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 10:34 PM
momotaros
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 11:11 PM
Ce passage épique, cette musique, cette fin
Elle a aussi été utilisé dans le film L’offensive des cyborgs
Je pleins la Toei et Toriyama d'être passé de ça à DBS, paix à leur âme
clad057
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 11:12 PM
gat
Sublime. Homme de goût
spilner
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 11:12 PM
Une Putain de Fucking Resine representant le Genki Dama de Goku face à Kid Buu
https://scontent-cdg2-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/15589827_1216101738468016_565381422884595992_n.jpg?oh=3d7d7bdcf5c5d1b2e03a0f2e3e0a1369&oe=58E92AA5
https://scontent-cdg2-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/15433769_10202432604533227_4319146446505904923_n.jpg?oh=d423e6306cc3ece0c11e54d8e5c9cb1a&oe=58F9E9CA
https://scontent-cdg2-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/15697503_10202432604333222_718104350479119136_n.jpg?oh=acb72515e28a0ee78d6c411158fc2a75&oe=58EBBD5F
https://scontent-cdg2-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/15589528_10202432604613229_5301402680349683617_n.jpg?oh=38393add822b1323c6803e68debec874&oe=58DCA19F
https://scontent-cdg2-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/15589987_1215222235222633_3595875105056359787_n.jpg?oh=4bb16346a1123ffb570e2fdae09ae552&oe=58F8BC25
https://scontent-cdg2-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/15590123_10202432604173218_6619858393601148266_n.jpg?oh=eb8e6cad473859c19ab88fca1b10f837&oe=58F0E4EF
gat
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 11:14 PM
momotaros
Exact.
clad057
diablass59
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 11:14 PM
momotaros
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 11:19 PM
gat
Un seul manga peut faire ça
gat
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 11:26 PM
momotaros
Putain 2013.
J'étais pas encore inscrit sur Gamekyo.
momotaros
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 11:29 PM
gat
Le truc marrant c'est qu'on a pris le même lien pour la musique, elle a réussie à passer dans le mailles du filet des droits d'auteurs
doflamingod
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 11:49 PM
gat
Dans la musique y a un côté Zelda Orcarina of Time. Lol
Plus sérieusement, + 1000 (surtout la dernière minute du son, archi mélancolique et à la fois apaisant).
administrateur
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 11:57 PM
momotaros
Mdr le coup dans les couilles !
momotaros
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 11:58 PM
administrateur
