gat > blog
Ce thème frissonnant de DBZ...
















Des frissons j'vous dis.
    tags :
    9
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/22/2016 at 09:59 PM by gat
    comments (23)
    eldrick posted the 12/22/2016 at 10:00 PM
    Oui j'ai eu effectivement des frissons tellement que le thème fait vieillot et complètement démodé comme l'anime et le manga en fait. :3
    darksly posted the 12/22/2016 at 10:01 PM
    moi c'est ça qui me file des frissons
    gat posted the 12/22/2016 at 10:01 PM
    eldrick Va écouter les thèmes carnavaleux de DQ toi.
    kabuki posted the 12/22/2016 at 10:02 PM
    Quand je vois les gif je me demande comment ils peuvent avoir autant perdu en talent pour nous pondre des episodes de Super aussi mediocre qualitativement ces Japs
    gat posted the 12/22/2016 at 10:03 PM
    darksly Pas autant que celui-là.
    darksly posted the 12/22/2016 at 10:04 PM
    gat arrête ado je refaisais le sketch avec mon casque de scooter
    eldrick posted the 12/22/2016 at 10:07 PM
    gat Je t'offre cette musique pour ton éducation musicale

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f0jJ2u2rk3k
    gat posted the 12/22/2016 at 10:12 PM
    eldrick Déjà écouté dans DQH et non, ça me fait rien.
    Même si c'est le thème qui passait le mieux pour moi.
    amassous posted the 12/22/2016 at 10:16 PM
    Merci Akira Toriyama pour Dragon Ball.
    ritalix posted the 12/22/2016 at 10:20 PM
    moi c'est ça qui me met des frissons


    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-NhZYEciThE
    arngrim posted the 12/22/2016 at 10:20 PM
    Juste magique, épique tout simplement!
    kevisiano posted the 12/22/2016 at 10:34 PM
    momotaros posted the 12/22/2016 at 11:11 PM
    Ce passage épique, cette musique, cette fin Elle a aussi été utilisé dans le film L’offensive des cyborgs

    Je pleins la Toei et Toriyama d'être passé de ça à DBS, paix à leur âme
    clad057 posted the 12/22/2016 at 11:12 PM
    gat Sublime. Homme de goût
    spilner posted the 12/22/2016 at 11:12 PM
    Une Putain de Fucking Resine representant le Genki Dama de Goku face à Kid Buu

    https://scontent-cdg2-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/15589827_1216101738468016_565381422884595992_n.jpg?oh=3d7d7bdcf5c5d1b2e03a0f2e3e0a1369&oe=58E92AA5
    https://scontent-cdg2-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/15433769_10202432604533227_4319146446505904923_n.jpg?oh=d423e6306cc3ece0c11e54d8e5c9cb1a&oe=58F9E9CA
    https://scontent-cdg2-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/15697503_10202432604333222_718104350479119136_n.jpg?oh=acb72515e28a0ee78d6c411158fc2a75&oe=58EBBD5F
    https://scontent-cdg2-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/15589528_10202432604613229_5301402680349683617_n.jpg?oh=38393add822b1323c6803e68debec874&oe=58DCA19F
    https://scontent-cdg2-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/15589987_1215222235222633_3595875105056359787_n.jpg?oh=4bb16346a1123ffb570e2fdae09ae552&oe=58F8BC25
    https://scontent-cdg2-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/15590123_10202432604173218_6619858393601148266_n.jpg?oh=eb8e6cad473859c19ab88fca1b10f837&oe=58F0E4EF
    gat posted the 12/22/2016 at 11:14 PM
    momotaros Exact.

    clad057
    diablass59 posted the 12/22/2016 at 11:14 PM
    momotaros posted the 12/22/2016 at 11:19 PM
    gat Un seul manga peut faire ça
    gat posted the 12/22/2016 at 11:26 PM
    momotaros Putain 2013. J'étais pas encore inscrit sur Gamekyo.
    momotaros posted the 12/22/2016 at 11:29 PM
    gat Le truc marrant c'est qu'on a pris le même lien pour la musique, elle a réussie à passer dans le mailles du filet des droits d'auteurs
    doflamingod posted the 12/22/2016 at 11:49 PM
    gat
    Dans la musique y a un côté Zelda Orcarina of Time. Lol
    Plus sérieusement, + 1000 (surtout la dernière minute du son, archi mélancolique et à la fois apaisant).
    administrateur posted the 12/22/2016 at 11:57 PM
    momotaros Mdr le coup dans les couilles !
    momotaros posted the 12/22/2016 at 11:58 PM
    administrateur
