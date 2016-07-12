Sans déconner, le même moi je m'offre les deux jeux pour lesquels j'ai acheté ma PS3 ! Versus XIII et The last guardian, c'est pas beau ça ???Bon blague à part j'ai enfin reçu le collector de TLG, et plutôt qu un long pavé qui fera chier tout le monde (moi le premier ) , voici des photos de la bête !(s'il vous plait achevez moi )et enfin petite mise à l'échelleVoilà, à plus !