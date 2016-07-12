profile
The Last Guardian
101
Likes
Likers
name : The Last Guardian
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Computer Entertainment
genre : adventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 12/07/2016
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
darksly
69
Likes
Likers
darksly
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 61
visites since opening : 212257
darksly > blog
all
Hey les filles moi aussi je me mets au Trico ! ( collector )
Sans déconner, le même moi je m'offre les deux jeux pour lesquels j'ai acheté ma PS3 ! Versus XIII et The last guardian, c'est pas beau ça ???

Bon blague à part j'ai enfin reçu le collector de TLG, et plutôt qu un long pavé qui fera chier tout le monde (moi le premier ) , voici des photos de la bête !














(s'il vous plait achevez moi )
















et enfin petite mise à l'échelle



Voilà, à plus !
    tags : phildar goty2005 uedadasurmonbidet
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/22/2016 at 07:40 PM by darksly
    comments (3)
    racsnk posted the 12/22/2016 at 07:42 PM
    je m'offre les deux jeux pour lesquels j'ai acheté ma PS3 !

    Dur.
    suzukube posted the 12/22/2016 at 07:44 PM
    Nice !
    darksly posted the 12/22/2016 at 07:45 PM
    racsnk bon, j’exagère y'avait MGS4 aussi

    suzukube merci l'ami
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre