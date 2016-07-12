home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
101
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
e3payne
,
grayfoxx
,
dx93
,
lanni
,
genzzo
,
aiolia081
,
mickurt
,
kira93
,
racsnk
,
minbox
,
jojoplay4
,
eldren
,
lightning
,
onirinku
,
sakonoko
,
trungz
,
styxgaming
,
plistter
,
station4play
,
nayth57
,
fullbuster
,
kyogamer
,
diablass59
,
mikazaki
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
chester
,
kisukesan
,
shanks
,
oloman334
,
hado78
,
mad1
,
escobar
,
asakim
,
ellie
,
astralbouille
,
odv78
,
furtifdor
,
jwolf
,
cuthbert
,
bloodytears
,
badaboum
,
anakaris
,
leonr4
,
hyoga57
,
eruroraito7
,
jorostar
,
arngrim
,
spawnini
,
korou
,
driver
,
ravyxxs
,
yeumpi
,
lockelamorra35
,
aros
,
goldmen33
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
davidhm
,
fiveagainstone
,
linuxclan
,
snakeorliquid
,
birmou
,
spilner
,
alibideu
,
nadrake
,
forzamotocrotte6
,
dictaturc
,
segpasaturn
,
sonilka
,
51love
,
keiyomi
,
lusso
,
ajb
,
natedrake
,
esets
,
binou87
,
link49
,
kurosama
,
sora78
,
svr
,
nmariodk
,
lez93
,
nicolasgourry
,
milo42
,
gantzeur
,
kevisiano
,
matjudaz
,
shambala93
,
eisska
,
ootaniisensei
,
wanda
,
shiroyashagin
,
marchand2sable
,
torotoro59
,
rbz
,
mugiwaraboy
,
grosminet
,
draculax
,
xylander
,
iglooo
,
maction
name :
The Last Guardian
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Computer Entertainment
genre :
adventure
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
12/07/2016
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
69
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
sorow
,
docteurdeggman
,
minx
,
chdav
,
klepapangue
,
strifedcloud
,
tvirus
,
rosewood
,
eldren
,
elricyann
,
escobar
,
giusnake
,
binou87
,
pokute
,
jf17
,
hipou
,
darkvador
,
momotaros
,
darksephiroth
,
syndrome
,
lanni
,
square
,
cuthbert
,
sephiroth07
,
jeannotlapin06
,
ootaniisensei
,
rocan
,
svr
,
shanks
,
snakeorliquid
,
amassous
,
gunotak
,
battossai
,
goldmen33
,
trungz
,
aiolia081
,
supatony
,
anakaris
,
spawnini
,
ecco
,
smartcrush
,
myers
,
x1x2
,
asus
,
barberousse
,
effect
,
hyoga57
,
linkiorra
,
stardustx
,
voxen
,
asmita
,
leblogdeshacka
,
liquidus00
,
vlade
,
kyogamer
,
arngrim
,
diablass59
,
oloman334
,
link49
,
chester
,
milo42
,
fortep
,
heracles
,
gat
,
link80
,
lordguyver
,
blackat
,
kurosama
,
thor
darksly
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
61
visites since opening :
212257
darksly
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
Hey les filles moi aussi je me mets au Trico ! ( collector )
Sans déconner, le même moi je m'offre les deux jeux pour lesquels j'ai acheté ma PS3 ! Versus XIII et The last guardian, c'est pas beau ça ???
Bon blague à part j'ai enfin reçu le collector de TLG, et plutôt qu un long pavé qui fera chier tout le monde (moi le premier ) , voici des photos de la bête !
(s'il vous plait achevez moi )
et enfin petite mise à l'échelle
Voilà, à plus !
tags :
phildar
goty2005
uedadasurmonbidet
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/22/2016 at 07:40 PM by
darksly
comments (
3
)
racsnk
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 07:42 PM
je m'offre les deux jeux pour lesquels j'ai acheté ma PS3 !
Dur.
suzukube
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 07:44 PM
Nice !
darksly
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 07:45 PM
racsnk
bon, j’exagère y'avait MGS4 aussi
suzukube
merci l'ami
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Dur.
suzukube merci l'ami