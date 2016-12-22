home page
profile
name :
Gravity Rush 2
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Computer Entertainment
genre :
action
profile
fandenutella
articles :
250
visites since opening :
333942
fandenutella
> blog
Démo Gravity Rush 2 dispo!
Enjoy !
https://store.playstation.com/#!/fr-fr/jeux/d%c3%a9mo-gravity-rush-2/cid=EP9000-CUSA06760_00-GR2EUKIOSK000000
tags :
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/22/2016 at 05:37 PM by
fandenutella
comments (
28
)
lightning
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 05:41 PM
aw shiiit je vais lancer les 2 démos du coup
amassous
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 05:42 PM
palan
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 05:43 PM
Je me fait celle de nier mais putain je suis mort comme un merde en niveau difficile donc je doit tout recommencer.
zakovu
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 05:48 PM
Il parait qu'une anime sur Gravity Rush est prévue
fandenutella
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 05:49 PM
zakovu
Oui le 24 sur YT
kira93
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 05:49 PM
Oula je fonce sur le PSN tout de suite
yamy
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 05:51 PM
hebuspsa
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 06:03 PM
Yes.
J'ai adoré le 1 remaster sur ps4
julianf
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 06:12 PM
C'est Noel avant l'heure, la démo de Nier Automata (grosse tuerie
) et de Gravity Rush 2 le même jour
goldmen33
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 06:13 PM
hebuspsa
visuellement il a l'air bien au dessus du 1er!
dommage pour le 60fps qui saute...
whiteweedow25
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 06:14 PM
Merci , je download
rider288
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 06:14 PM
6Go, autant dire que j'y joue pas avant demain
kirk
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 06:16 PM
dl en cours..
hashtag
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 06:18 PM
Je télécharge tout ça
davidsexking
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 06:34 PM
Génial , j'enchaîne après la démo de Nier !
shindo
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 06:34 PM
goldmen33
Pas de 60 fps ? Pourtant c'est pas la folie visuellement (même si très beau)
davidsexking
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 06:35 PM
shindo
C'est quand même un open world avec une bonne physique , et avec beaucoup d'éléments possibles a l'écran.
vfries
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 06:38 PM
icebergbrulant
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 06:44 PM
rider288
Démo téléchargée en 9 minutes !
Merci la fibre, merci All-Bran !
lightning
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 06:45 PM
tuerie, cette sensation de vol... le kiffe
shindo
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 06:47 PM
davidsexking
Ca me dérange pas tfacon du moment qu'il est aussi bon que le 1
gat
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 06:47 PM
icebergbrulant
Bon bon bon, je veux comprendre cette blague de merde.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 06:51 PM
gat
http://image.mabulle.com/f/fe/feminine.mabulle.biz/allbran.jpg
Je te conseille d'en manger à petite dose !
gat
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 06:53 PM
icebergbrulant
OMG...
Tu sors !
icebergbrulant
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 06:54 PM
rider288
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 07:17 PM
Icebergbrulant
Ro la chance.
jenicris
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 07:17 PM
J'y joue dans 30 min.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 07:30 PM
rider288
T'inquiète dans 1 an ou 2, pratiquement tout le monde sera fibré
