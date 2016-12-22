profile
Gravity Rush 2
name : Gravity Rush 2
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Computer Entertainment
genre : action
Démo Gravity Rush 2 dispo!
Enjoy !
https://store.playstation.com/#!/fr-fr/jeux/d%c3%a9mo-gravity-rush-2/cid=EP9000-CUSA06760_00-GR2EUKIOSK000000
    posted the 12/22/2016 at 05:37 PM by fandenutella
    comments (28)
    lightning posted the 12/22/2016 at 05:41 PM
    aw shiiit je vais lancer les 2 démos du coup
    amassous posted the 12/22/2016 at 05:42 PM
    palan posted the 12/22/2016 at 05:43 PM
    Je me fait celle de nier mais putain je suis mort comme un merde en niveau difficile donc je doit tout recommencer.
    zakovu posted the 12/22/2016 at 05:48 PM
    Il parait qu'une anime sur Gravity Rush est prévue
    fandenutella posted the 12/22/2016 at 05:49 PM
    zakovu

    Oui le 24 sur YT
    kira93 posted the 12/22/2016 at 05:49 PM
    Oula je fonce sur le PSN tout de suite
    yamy posted the 12/22/2016 at 05:51 PM
    hebuspsa posted the 12/22/2016 at 06:03 PM
    Yes.
    J'ai adoré le 1 remaster sur ps4
    julianf posted the 12/22/2016 at 06:12 PM
    C'est Noel avant l'heure, la démo de Nier Automata (grosse tuerie ) et de Gravity Rush 2 le même jour
    goldmen33 posted the 12/22/2016 at 06:13 PM
    hebuspsa visuellement il a l'air bien au dessus du 1er! dommage pour le 60fps qui saute...
    whiteweedow25 posted the 12/22/2016 at 06:14 PM
    Merci , je download
    rider288 posted the 12/22/2016 at 06:14 PM
    6Go, autant dire que j'y joue pas avant demain
    kirk posted the 12/22/2016 at 06:16 PM
    dl en cours..
    hashtag posted the 12/22/2016 at 06:18 PM
    Je télécharge tout ça
    davidsexking posted the 12/22/2016 at 06:34 PM
    Génial , j'enchaîne après la démo de Nier !
    shindo posted the 12/22/2016 at 06:34 PM
    goldmen33 Pas de 60 fps ? Pourtant c'est pas la folie visuellement (même si très beau)
    davidsexking posted the 12/22/2016 at 06:35 PM
    shindo C'est quand même un open world avec une bonne physique , et avec beaucoup d'éléments possibles a l'écran.
    vfries posted the 12/22/2016 at 06:38 PM
    icebergbrulant posted the 12/22/2016 at 06:44 PM
    rider288 Démo téléchargée en 9 minutes !
    Merci la fibre, merci All-Bran !

    lightning posted the 12/22/2016 at 06:45 PM
    tuerie, cette sensation de vol... le kiffe
    shindo posted the 12/22/2016 at 06:47 PM
    davidsexking Ca me dérange pas tfacon du moment qu'il est aussi bon que le 1
    gat posted the 12/22/2016 at 06:47 PM
    icebergbrulant Bon bon bon, je veux comprendre cette blague de merde.
    icebergbrulant posted the 12/22/2016 at 06:51 PM
    gat http://image.mabulle.com/f/fe/feminine.mabulle.biz/allbran.jpg

    Je te conseille d'en manger à petite dose !
    gat posted the 12/22/2016 at 06:53 PM
    icebergbrulant OMG...

    Tu sors !
    icebergbrulant posted the 12/22/2016 at 06:54 PM
    rider288 posted the 12/22/2016 at 07:17 PM
    Icebergbrulant Ro la chance.
    jenicris posted the 12/22/2016 at 07:17 PM
    J'y joue dans 30 min.
    icebergbrulant posted the 12/22/2016 at 07:30 PM
    rider288 T'inquiète dans 1 an ou 2, pratiquement tout le monde sera fibré
