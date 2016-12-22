profile
gat
92
Likes
Likers
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1217
visites since opening : 1164692
gat > blog
[BON PLAN] Pad Elite X1 à 110€

amazon.fr - https://www.amazon.fr/Manette-sans-Elite-pour-Xbox/dp/B00ZV0NH40/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1482427806&sr=8-1&keywords=pad+elite
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/22/2016 at 05:32 PM by gat
    comments (3)
    kuroni posted the 12/22/2016 at 05:39 PM
    Il était à 99 euros a Micromania pendant un moment. Ça reviendra.
    darksly posted the 12/22/2016 at 05:44 PM
    C'est con je viens de réserver mon nacom ps4
    illwigloolll posted the 12/22/2016 at 08:05 PM
    J'commence a avoir du jeu sur mon stick droit ... Au bout d'un an !!! Ceci dit cette manette est une merveille
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre