NieR Automata
name : NieR Automata
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Platinum Games
genre : beat'em all
other versions : PC
fandenutella
fandenutella
fandenutella > blog
Nier Automata dispo sur le store FR !
https://store.playstation.com/#!/fr-fr/jeux/nier-automata-d%c3%a9mo-120161128/cid=EP0082-CUSA07007_00-NIERAUTOMATADEMO

Enjoy !
    posted the 12/22/2016 at 09:17 AM by fandenutella
    comments (16)
    foxstep posted the 12/22/2016 at 09:20 AM
    whiteweedow25 posted the 12/22/2016 at 09:22 AM
    Merci , je download
    arikado posted the 12/22/2016 at 09:32 AM
    Cool je vais pouvoir rallumer ma play 4 ^^
    marchand2sable posted the 12/22/2016 at 09:45 AM
    Wow jvais test ça l aprem direct cimer!
    stephenking posted the 12/22/2016 at 09:49 AM
    Merci... en download
    fredoneyottaflops posted the 12/22/2016 at 10:15 AM
    Ah merci, je vais télécharger ça de ce pas, histoire de me faire un 1er avis, le résumé de l'avis de shincloud me faisant peur.
    victornewman posted the 12/22/2016 at 10:21 AM
    c'est moche malgré une superbe direction artistique est ça à la patate
    milo42 posted the 12/22/2016 at 10:39 AM
    Merci, je télécharge
    shambala93 posted the 12/22/2016 at 11:12 AM
    victornewman
    Ah oui c'est techniquement à la ramasse ?
    victornewman posted the 12/22/2016 at 11:17 AM
    shambala93 bien c'est du 60 fps 1080p a vue de nez mais c'est très épuré comme graphisme , limite vide mais c'est le level design qui veux cela sans parlé de certaine texture un peu dégueu mais on oubli vite tellement le jeu a de qualité autre !
    guiguif posted the 12/22/2016 at 11:19 AM
    victornewman la version PS4 standard est en 900p, la pro en 1080p, apres je sais pas si cette demo beneficie de l'apport de la pro
    victornewman posted the 12/22/2016 at 11:24 AM
    guiguif je joue sur pro on sent le 1080p !
    rockin posted the 12/22/2016 at 11:49 AM
    victornewman 60 FPS c'est tout ce qui compte
    kadaj68800 posted the 12/22/2016 at 12:47 PM
    TESSSSSSSSSSSTTT
    fredoneyottaflops posted the 12/22/2016 at 12:52 PM
    Bon bah, je suis rassuré de ce que j'ai vu dans la démo.
    shambala93 posted the 12/22/2016 at 01:54 PM
    victornewman guiguif
    Okay okay, bon pour un jeu Platinum le 60fps reste primordiale
