name :
NieR Automata
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Platinum Games
genre :
beat'em all
other versions :
PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
articles :
249
visites since opening :
332681
fandenutella
> blog
Nier Automata dispo sur le store FR !
https://store.playstation.com/#!/fr-fr/jeux/nier-automata-d%c3%a9mo-120161128/cid=EP0082-CUSA07007_00-NIERAUTOMATADEMO
Enjoy !
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/22/2016 at 09:17 AM by
fandenutella
comments (
16
)
foxstep
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 09:20 AM
whiteweedow25
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 09:22 AM
Merci , je download
arikado
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 09:32 AM
Cool je vais pouvoir rallumer ma play 4 ^^
marchand2sable
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 09:45 AM
Wow jvais test ça l aprem direct cimer!
stephenking
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 09:49 AM
Merci... en download
fredoneyottaflops
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 10:15 AM
Ah merci, je vais télécharger ça de ce pas, histoire de me faire un 1er avis, le résumé de l'avis de
shincloud
me faisant peur.
victornewman
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 10:21 AM
c'est moche malgré une superbe direction artistique est ça à la patate
milo42
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 10:39 AM
Merci, je télécharge
shambala93
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 11:12 AM
victornewman
Ah oui c'est techniquement à la ramasse ?
victornewman
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 11:17 AM
shambala93
bien c'est du 60 fps 1080p a vue de nez mais c'est très épuré comme graphisme , limite vide mais c'est le level design qui veux cela sans parlé de certaine texture un peu dégueu mais on oubli vite tellement le jeu a de qualité autre !
guiguif
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 11:19 AM
victornewman
la version PS4 standard est en 900p, la pro en 1080p, apres je sais pas si cette demo beneficie de l'apport de la pro
victornewman
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 11:24 AM
guiguif
je joue sur pro on sent le 1080p !
rockin
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 11:49 AM
victornewman
60 FPS c'est tout ce qui compte
kadaj68800
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 12:47 PM
TESSSSSSSSSSSTTT
fredoneyottaflops
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 12:52 PM
Bon bah, je suis rassuré de ce que j'ai vu dans la démo.
shambala93
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 01:54 PM
victornewman
guiguif
Okay okay, bon pour un jeu Platinum le 60fps reste primordiale
