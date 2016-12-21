profile
shincloud
176
Likes
Likers
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2457
visites since opening : 2814942
shincloud > blog
Earthlock enfin en Français
ça fait depuis quelques mois qu'on attendait ce moment et enfin le RPG Earthlock Festival Magic est traduit



    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/21/2016 at 11:15 PM by shincloud
    comments (5)
    baalmung posted the 12/21/2016 at 11:33 PM
    J'attends paiement la version boîte !
    cail2 posted the 12/21/2016 at 11:50 PM
    Moi je l'attends comptant !
    aiolia081 posted the 12/22/2016 at 12:29 AM
    Gratuit au Game With Gold de septembre, j'attendais justement ce patch pour m'y mettre

    Sinon j'ai lancé Lost Odyssey est merde le jeu n'a presque pas prit une ride
    macbeal posted the 12/22/2016 at 08:19 AM
    Je comprends mieux pourquoi j'ai eu une mise à jour ce matin....je vais pouvoir le tester maintenant
    gamekyo posted the 12/22/2016 at 09:29 AM
    moi je l'ais sur sur PC et il était donc déjà en français, cool pour vous en effet c'est un très bon jeux
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre