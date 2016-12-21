home page
Muramasa
shincloud
Earthlock enfin en Français
ça fait depuis quelques mois qu'on attendait ce moment et enfin le RPG Earthlock Festival Magic est traduit
posted the 12/21/2016 at 11:15 PM by shincloud
shincloud
comments (
5
)
baalmung
posted
the 12/21/2016 at 11:33 PM
J'attends paiement la version boîte !
cail2
posted
the 12/21/2016 at 11:50 PM
Moi je l'attends comptant !
aiolia081
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 12:29 AM
Gratuit au Game With Gold de septembre, j'attendais justement ce patch pour m'y mettre
Sinon j'ai lancé Lost Odyssey est merde le jeu n'a presque pas prit une ride
macbeal
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 08:19 AM
Je comprends mieux pourquoi j'ai eu une mise à jour ce matin....je vais pouvoir le tester maintenant
gamekyo
posted
the 12/22/2016 at 09:29 AM
moi je l'ais sur sur PC et il était donc déjà en français, cool pour vous en effet c'est un très bon jeux
citer un membre
Sinon j'ai lancé Lost Odyssey est merde le jeu n'a presque pas prit une ride