Le jeu Microsoft le plus vendu au Japon est !!!


Un jeu Wii U
Fuck le demat - https://twitter.com/oscarlemaire
    posted the 12/21/2016 at 07:59 PM by amassous
    comments (12)
    edgar posted the 12/21/2016 at 08:00 PM
    Énorme !
    gat posted the 12/21/2016 at 08:01 PM
    Je crois que la version Vita approche le million.
    shanks posted the 12/21/2016 at 08:01 PM
    Même si elle n'est pas éditée directement par MS au Japon, ils raflent quand même le pognon de la version Vita, qui elle a dépassé largement le million en comptant le démat.
    ritalix posted the 12/21/2016 at 08:02 PM
    chiffres ridicules, je comprends pourquoi ils ont arrêtés de sortir des jeux exclu japs, à leur place j'aurais fais pareil (sauf pour minecraft)
    cajp45 posted the 12/21/2016 at 08:02 PM
    ça veut dire que tous les autres jeux se sont plus vendu que minecraft sur ps3, ps4, ps vita, xbox 360, xbox one, ios, androïd, pc, mac, etc...?
    maxleresistant posted the 12/21/2016 at 08:04 PM
    C'est bien Microsoft à trouver comment percer au japon
    edgar posted the 12/21/2016 at 08:06 PM
    gat Il est édité par Sony et non par Microsoft, d'où son absence dans ce top.
    gat posted the 12/21/2016 at 08:07 PM
    edgar Ah ok. Merci pour la précision.
    edgar posted the 12/21/2016 at 08:09 PM
    gat You're welcome.
    kinox31 posted the 12/21/2016 at 08:19 PM
    Ah si seulement les ricains et les européens fesaient la même chose ...
    gunstarred posted the 12/21/2016 at 08:53 PM
    Je m'endoutais mdr , mes pas sur Wii U.
    kali posted the 12/22/2016 at 12:57 AM
    Microsoft a eu du flair à racheter la boîte.
