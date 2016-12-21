Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
Call of Duty : Modern Warfare Remastered
name : Call of Duty : Modern Warfare Remastered
platform : Xbox One
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : Infinity Ward
genre : FPS
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
koopaskill
koopaskill
Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered - Dans les marais
Salut tout le monde,

Nouvelle mission intitulé "Les marais" de la campagne solo sur Call of Duty Modern Warfare dans sa version remastérisé

Bon visionnage

https://youtu.be/YT0_O2I3Pkg
    posted the 12/21/2016 at 07:36 PM by koopaskill
    comments (2)
    zorrojohn436 posted the 12/21/2016 at 09:05 PM
    koopaskill salut j'ai le jeux et il y a des chutes de frames rates , ma config une gtx 970 et un i5 6500 8go ddr 4
    koopaskill posted the 12/21/2016 at 09:56 PM
    zorrojohn436 Je joue sur Xbox One et je ne m'y connais pas plus que sa en config PC en étant sur console
