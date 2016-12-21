home page
Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered - Dans les marais
Salut tout le monde,
Nouvelle mission intitulé "Les marais" de la campagne solo sur Call of Duty Modern Warfare dans sa version remastérisé
Bon visionnage
https://youtu.be/YT0_O2I3Pkg
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/21/2016 at 07:36 PM by
koopaskill
comments (
2
)
zorrojohn436
posted
the 12/21/2016 at 09:05 PM
koopaskill
salut j'ai le jeux et il y a des chutes de frames rates , ma config une gtx 970 et un i5 6500 8go ddr 4
koopaskill
posted
the 12/21/2016 at 09:56 PM
zorrojohn436
Je joue sur Xbox One et je ne m'y connais pas plus que sa en config PC en étant sur console
