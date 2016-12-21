home page
ajouter un titre
Scans Project Re FANTASY
http://www.dualshockers.com/2016/12/21/atlus-new-jrpg-project-re-fantasy-pictures-studio-zero-logo/
posted the 12/21/2016 at 04:59 PM by
jenicris
comments (
20
)
koji
posted
the 12/21/2016 at 05:02 PM
Je kiff j'espere PS4/Switch.
shenhua
posted
the 12/21/2016 at 05:07 PM
ça donne envie
guiguif
posted
the 12/21/2016 at 05:08 PM
requin
posted
the 12/21/2016 at 05:08 PM
J'achète !
requin
posted
the 12/21/2016 at 05:09 PM
Enfin un Jrpg avec des désign sobre et pas kawai du tout !
shinz0
posted
the 12/21/2016 at 05:12 PM
Le staff est top pour ce projet
sora78
posted
the 12/21/2016 at 05:13 PM
Atlus take my money!
J'adore leur Chara design
Et j'ai hate de voir leurs ambitions sur ce titre !
megaman
posted
the 12/21/2016 at 05:14 PM
requin
t'as pas du jouer a beaucoup de Jrpg de ta vie toi ca se voit,
arikado
posted
the 12/21/2016 at 05:18 PM
Ou qu'il aille s'il est bon je le prendrai, même si je préfèrerai une version switch, s'il sort sur la ps4 aussi je serai ravis.
edgar
posted
the 12/21/2016 at 05:22 PM
Magnifique les artworks, ça donne déjà l'eau à la bouche.
kuroni
posted
the 12/21/2016 at 05:45 PM
Ca sent bon. Ps4 ou Switch at j achète.
haloman
posted
the 12/21/2016 at 05:47 PM
Sur Switch.
frionel
posted
the 12/21/2016 at 05:54 PM
JE VAIS DEVELOPPER UNE HYPE PAS POSSIBLE si mon ressenti positif ( qui ne se base sur presque rien
) confirme qu'il s'agira d'un magnifique jrpg
frionel
posted
the 12/21/2016 at 05:55 PM
C'est juste élégant et classieux j'adore
amario
posted
the 12/21/2016 at 06:14 PM
rbz
posted
the 12/21/2016 at 06:14 PM
ultra classe ^^
c'est le chara de persona du coup
frionel
posted
the 12/21/2016 at 06:36 PM
yep
uga
posted
the 12/21/2016 at 07:41 PM
C'est fuckin' beau!
noctis
posted
the 12/21/2016 at 07:44 PM
avec impatience Lui et le futur Projet de Mistwalker sur Switch j'espère
Tellement déçu par FFXV
frionel
posted
the 12/21/2016 at 09:57 PM
noctis
ce serait magnifique si on a droit à deux belles surprises de leur part. On parlerait définitivement de plutôt belle gen pour le jrpg.
