Scans Project Re FANTASY














http://www.dualshockers.com/2016/12/21/atlus-new-jrpg-project-re-fantasy-pictures-studio-zero-logo/
    posted the 12/21/2016 at 04:59 PM by jenicris
    comments (20)
    koji posted the 12/21/2016 at 05:02 PM
    Je kiff j'espere PS4/Switch.
    shenhua posted the 12/21/2016 at 05:07 PM
    ça donne envie
    guiguif posted the 12/21/2016 at 05:08 PM
    requin posted the 12/21/2016 at 05:08 PM
    J'achète !
    requin posted the 12/21/2016 at 05:09 PM
    Enfin un Jrpg avec des désign sobre et pas kawai du tout !
    shinz0 posted the 12/21/2016 at 05:12 PM
    Le staff est top pour ce projet
    sora78 posted the 12/21/2016 at 05:13 PM
    Atlus take my money!
    J'adore leur Chara design
    Et j'ai hate de voir leurs ambitions sur ce titre !
    megaman posted the 12/21/2016 at 05:14 PM
    requin t'as pas du jouer a beaucoup de Jrpg de ta vie toi ca se voit,
    arikado posted the 12/21/2016 at 05:18 PM
    Ou qu'il aille s'il est bon je le prendrai, même si je préfèrerai une version switch, s'il sort sur la ps4 aussi je serai ravis.
    edgar posted the 12/21/2016 at 05:22 PM
    Magnifique les artworks, ça donne déjà l'eau à la bouche.
    kuroni posted the 12/21/2016 at 05:45 PM
    Ca sent bon. Ps4 ou Switch at j achète.
    haloman posted the 12/21/2016 at 05:47 PM
    Sur Switch.
    frionel posted the 12/21/2016 at 05:54 PM
    JE VAIS DEVELOPPER UNE HYPE PAS POSSIBLE si mon ressenti positif ( qui ne se base sur presque rien ) confirme qu'il s'agira d'un magnifique jrpg
    frionel posted the 12/21/2016 at 05:55 PM
    C'est juste élégant et classieux j'adore
    amario posted the 12/21/2016 at 06:14 PM
    rbz posted the 12/21/2016 at 06:14 PM
    ultra classe ^^
    c'est le chara de persona du coup
    frionel posted the 12/21/2016 at 06:36 PM
    yep
    uga posted the 12/21/2016 at 07:41 PM
    C'est fuckin' beau!
    noctis posted the 12/21/2016 at 07:44 PM
    avec impatience Lui et le futur Projet de Mistwalker sur Switch j'espère Tellement déçu par FFXV
    frionel posted the 12/21/2016 at 09:57 PM
    noctis ce serait magnifique si on a droit à deux belles surprises de leur part. On parlerait définitivement de plutôt belle gen pour le jrpg.
